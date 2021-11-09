T20 World Cup 2021: Final in Dubai to have capacity crowd

The T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (November 14) will witness a capacity crowd.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had requested the UAE authorities to allow a full house.

Speaking to ANI, an unnamed BCCI official aware of the developments revealed that the UAE authorities have granted permission and the organizers will have to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are followed.

"The BCCI and the ECB were keen to have capacity crowd for the final. Permission for the same has been granted, but all COVID-19 protocols have to be followed. The boards had sought permission from the authorities and the approval has come. The ICC has done a brilliant job in ensuring all protocols are in place and we will all continue to work together to ensure the showpiece event finishes on a high," the BCCI official said.

Until now only 70 percent crowd were allowed to attend T20 World Cup matches across stadiums. However, with the final being a special occasion, the UAE authorities decided to allow a capacity crowd.

India bow out of T20 World Cup 2021

BCCI @BCCI



Here's a snippet from #INDvNAM



Watch 🎥 🔽

bit.ly/3H5NiJK Must Watch: A stirring speech to sign off as the #TeamIndia Head Coach 👏 👏Here's a snippet from @RaviShastriOfc 's team address in the dressing room, reflecting on the team's journey in the last few years. 👍 👍 #T20WorldCup Watch 🎥 🔽 Must Watch: A stirring speech to sign off as the #TeamIndia Head Coach 👏 👏Here's a snippet from @RaviShastriOfc's team address in the dressing room, reflecting on the team's journey in the last few years. 👍 👍 #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM Watch 🎥 🔽bit.ly/3H5NiJK https://t.co/IlUIVxg6wp

Despite winning their last three matches, India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021 that was the final assignment of Virat Kohli as T20I skipper and Ravi Shastri as head coach.

In his final press conference as Team India head coach, the 59-year-old Shastri said:

"Very emotional because I've been part of this team for seven years. They're a great side. I'm telling you, I don't say that too often. It's one of the great sides to have played cricket at the highest level in the history of the game, when you look all around. So let's not take anything away from that."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Zealand begin their tour of India later this month.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan