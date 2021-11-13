“Full marks to Warner for game awareness” - Salman Butt backs Australia opener for hitting six off Hafeez no-ball during T20 World Cup 2021 semis

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has praised Australian opener David Warner for showing excellent game awareness and hitting a Mohammad Hafeez no-ball, which bounced twice, for six during the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final.

Some former cricketers have questioned Warner’s sportsman spirit for smashing the delivery that did not come out properly off Hafeez’s hands. However, Butt found nothing wrong with what Warner did.

According to the former Pakistan skipper, the Australian opener deserves praise for being aware of the rules and making full use of the opportunity. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt opined:

“Full marks to Warner for game awareness. He was mentally aware that it was a no ball and capitalized on it. He knew what the rules were. It was an awkward low ball that bounced twice and Warner still managed to smash it for a six. It was very quick feet movement and great thinking.”

On the debate of Warner’s act being against the spirit of cricket, Butt countered whether batters would not hit full tosses because the bowler did not get it right. He stated:

“Lot of people are saying it is against sportsman spirit. But the law allows you to do it. It was a kind of loose ball. Would a batter let a full toss ball go because the bowler did not get it right? What Warner did was exactly what he should have done.”

Warner top-scored for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Pakistan with 49. The Aussies chased down 177 to book their place in the final against New Zealand.

“Criticize his performance, not his family” - Salman Butt on abuse of Hasan Ali for poor show against Australia

The below par performance of Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has been another matter of debate in the wake of the team’s loss to Australia in the semi-final. Butt expressed disappointment over the personal abuse of the cricketer and his family.

Sharing his views, the former Pakistan opener said:

“It is unfortunate. Let’s not do things that hurt people. Take sport as a sport. If someone is not doing well, criticize his performance, question his place in the team, but not his family and personal life. That’s not the way to go. You can always criticize a sportsperson for his performance as a professional but don’t get personal or question his beliefs.”

Ali conceded 44 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket. He also dropped the catch of Matthew Wade as Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 following a five-wicket defeat in the semis.

