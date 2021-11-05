T20 World Cup 2021: "Hasan Ali's got to slow it down, we need him playing cricket" - Tabraiz Shamsi rates celebrations of cricketers

South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has rated the celebrations of cricketers in a fun video. Shamsi, who is a key member of the Proteas’ T20 World Cup 2021 outfit, judged the post-wicket reactions of Hasan Ali, Kesrick Williams, Jatinder Singh, Brett Lee and Dwayne Bravo, among others.

Shamsi gave Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali 8/10, quipping that he deducted two points because the over-enthusiastic celebration has led to him getting injured. In a video shared on t20worldcup.com, Shamsi said about Ali's "generator" celebration:

“I love that celebration. The passion that is there, you can see the guy is trying his best. I would rate that 10/10 but actually I would minus two because Hasan’s a friend of mine and he has injured himself while doing that celebration. I think Hasan Ali’s has got to slow it down a touch because we need him playing cricket and taking wickets for Pakistan, not against South Africa but against all other teams.”

He gave West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams’ notebook celebration 7/10, pointing out that the bowler is leaving himself open for a clap back. Shamsi pointed out with a mischievous smile:

“You’ve got to have a safe celebration, where you are only winner.”

Shamsi gave Aussie great Lee’s chainsaw celebration 9/10 and Dwayne Bravo’s champion dance 10/10.

The 31-year-old is himself known for his passionate celebration after taking a wicket.

Tabraiz Shamsi's performance in T20 World Cup 2021 so far

South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

Left-arm spinner Shamsi has had an impressive T20 World Cup 2021 so far. In four matches, he has claimed six wickets at a strike rate of 15 and an excellent economy rate of 6.46.

Shamsi began the tournament with 1 for 22 against Australia and then went wicketless in the match against West Indies. He roared back with a Player of the Match performance against Sri Lanka. Shamsi dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga to cripple the opposition’s middle order.

The 31-year-old was impressive against Bangladesh as well, registering figures of 2 for 21. Shamsi will next be seen in action when South Africa take on England in Sharjah on November 6.

