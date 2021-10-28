T20 World Cup 2021: "He knows that he's raw and a little wet behind the ears" - Brad hogg praises Haris Rauf for approaching senior members on the field

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has praised Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf over the way he has integrated himself and used his skills in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The right-arm fast bowler has already picked up five wickets across two matches and has proved to be a valuable addition to Pakistan's pace attack.

Team Green effectively lived up to the expectations of the resilient nation & secured a thrashing victory against the black caps in the most adrenaline-inducing game of cricket.

Very happy to be awarded with MO D Match in a crucial WC game.

Hogg noted how Rauf is always in contact with either his skipper or the senior members of his team over the choice of the next delivery. Rauf has been on point with his variations, no matter what the situation demands. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"He knows that he's raw, a little wet behind the ears, he knows he's not got much experience and knowledge at the international level. So, he's listening to his teammates out in the middle, like Babar Azam for one, Malik and Hafeez, those experienced players, just to give him the comfort of the ball that he wants to bowl next in those pressure situations. I thought that was brilliant and he did the same thing against New Zealand. You've got to adapt and you can adapt."

Haris Rauf has represented Pakistan in 25 T20Is and eight ODIs and is one of the latest recruits from Pakistan's vast fast bowling talent pool.

Rauf is bowling that slower ball in a pattern: Hogg

Haris Rauf usually backs his express pace to do the talking and has rarely used the slower ball against the batsmen in the past. However, he showcased the slower ball as a new addition to his repertoire in the T20 World Cup because the conditions in the UAE demand it.

While Hogg felt that the execution of the delivery was brilliant, he noted that Rauf bowled it in a similar pattern and that it would not take long for the batsmen to decode it and prepare for it in advance. Hogg added:

"One thing that he has got to be careful of is that he's bowling that slower ball in a pattern. He is bowling alternate slower balls, so opposition teams are going to work this out and wait for the slower deliveries. So, he needs to shake up his pattern."

Rauf was adjugded as the man of the match for his four-wicket haul in the contest against New Zealand in Sharjah. He was impactful in their first contest against India as well, where he kept things tight and uncomfortable for the Indian unit.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra