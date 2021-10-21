T20 World Cup 2021: 'He was really harshly dealt with there and it may have knocked some confidence out of him'- Brett Lee on David Warner

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes opener David Warner's confidence took a massive hit following the harsh treatment that was meted out to the swashbuckling batter by his IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

Warner, who had a rare lean patch in the IPL this year, was not only stripped of the leadership but also dumped from the playing XI on two separate instances.

Warner's poor form continued in the warm-up fixtures but Lee has backed the 'big stage player' to come good in the marquee event.

In a column for the ICC's website, Lee wrote:

"But this Australian side is loaded with talent and for me, the key is David Warner. I would like to say he is saving the runs for the games that count after his IPL form! He was really harshly dealt with there and it may have knocked some confidence out of him but he thrives on the big stage. Everything should be rosy for him here, class is permanent. "

Australia have perennially underachieved in T20 cricket. The five-time 50-over world champions are yet to win the T20 version of it and they come into this event on the back of five consecutive T20I series defeats in a row.

Lee admitted the same and while he backed Australia to improve their record, the former speedster admitted it will be a herculean challenge given the strength of teams' like India, England, New Zealand.

He wrote:

"We have not had a lot of success in this format - it is time we changed it and we do have a side that can take it all the way. It obviously won't be easy, especially when you look at how strong teams like England, India and New Zealand are,"

Lee backed the pace trio of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood to come good in the World Cup.

"I will also put a lot of weight behind Mitchell Starc. There has been some debate in the last year about Starc being past his best but he would be in my team every single time, Josh Hazlewood has had a good IPL and Pat Cummins is a superstar. He is the David Beckham of the team, whatever he touches turns to gold!."

Australia are clubbed alongside South Africa, defending champions West Indies, former champions England and a couple of qualifying nations in Group 1.

'I know they will give Australia a red-hot crack'- Brett Lee on South Africa

Australia will open their campaign against perennial foes South Africa on October 23 and Lee reckons the less fancied Temba Bavuma-led unit will pose a massive threat.

‘’South Africa pose a massive threat. Players come and go, greats come and go. But when you play against a nation like South Africa, the respect is always there. We know they have some match-winners and that is where the T20 game will suit them. They have guys who can take the game away within four or five overs and it will be a real test,’’ said Lee.

‘’I think South Africa are closer to the Australian culture than any other nation, in terms of sport. New Zealand are obviously closer geographically but South Africans are abrasive on the sports field. They are always in your face and I love that, it's great. It is also why they have been so successful in all formats. I know they will give Australia a red-hot crack." he added.

South Africa have claimed a couple of dominating victories over Afghanistan and Pakistan in the warm-ups and Australia will have to be at the top of their game on Saturday to beat the African nation.

