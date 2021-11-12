"He should have used his head"- Shahid Afridi unhappy with how Shaheen bowled the 19th over of T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was not satisfied with the way Shaheen Afridi bowled in the 19th over of the Australian innings during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal.

Speaking on Samaa TV Channel after the Pakistan vs Australia semi-final match, Shahid Afridi pointed out that Shaheen should have bowled sensibly even though Hasan Ali dropped a catch on the third ball of the over. Shahid Afridi said:

"I am not happy with Shaheen in one area. Okay, so Hasan Ali dropped a catch but that does not mean you will bowl badly and get hit for three successive sixes."

Shahid Afridi further commented that Shaheen should have bowled wide yorkers to Matthew Wade instead of bowling the deliveries in his arc. Afridi added:

"Shaheen has so much pace and he should have used it sensibly. Even if the catch was dropped, he should have used his head and tried to bowl outside off stump fast yorkers with his pace. He is not that sort of bowler to be hit like that."

I hope Shaheen learns from this cricket experience: Shahid Afridi

Shaheen Afridi was impressive with the ball during the T20 World Cup 2021.

Although Shaheen could not take Pakistan to the T20 World Cup 2021 finals, Shahid Afridi was optimistic that the left-arm pacer would have learned a lot from the tournament.

The former Pakistan captain also mentioned that Shaheen's new-ball bowling skills are akin to Wasim Akram and Mohammad Amir. He concluded with the following statement:

"I would say he was brilliant in the tournament and I have only seen either Wasim bhai (Akram) or perhaps Mohammad Amir bowl like this with the new ball. He is giving good performances. I hope he learns from this cricket experience and prepares himself for the future."

The next ICC T20 World Cup will take place next year in Australia. Shaheen Afridi will be a key player for Pakistan at the mega-event.

