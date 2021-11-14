"I don't believe in momentum in tournaments like these" - Aaron Finch ahead of 2021 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand

Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, Australian skipper Aaron Finch opined that he doesn't believe in momentum in big tournaments. On the eve of the clash, Finch stressed the importance of planning and trusting one's skills is important in crunch games.

The execution of the plans on that particular day is what matters, according to Finch. He commended his teammates for sticking to their strengths so far and churning out match-defining performances by playing their roles perfectly.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Aaron Finch explained his team's strategies and said:

"We just spoke about backing our plans and skills. You have to be brave in T20 cricket and put it all on the line. The fact we've done it with bat and ball shows the commitment from the team to be able to stick to their own plans and play to their strengths. I don't believe in momentum especially in tournaments like this."

He added:

"You're playing a different opposition all the time so you're not playing on the same wicket, same opposition so it's hard to drill into any positive match-ups you might get. It's about the team who turns up and executes on the day. T20 cricket can be brutal at times."

Opting to chase can be a risk if an opposition puts a big score on board: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch also reckoned that opting to chase could prove to be tricky at times as opponents might score big in the first innings. So far, in the games played in Dubai this World Cup, teams batting second have won all the games except once.

Speaking about the importance of the toss in the final, Aaron Finch said:

"Absolutely it can be overcome. I said a couple of weeks ago that to win this tournament, at some point you are going to have to win the tournament by batting first. I was actually hoping to lose the toss because I would've loved to have put a score on the board against Pakistan. It comes down to the day."

He continued:

" If you can put a big enough total on the board and make the opposition take risks early in their innings, then that's what it's all about and to try and exploit that. I reckon around the world T20 teams love chasing but it comes with its risks if an opposition puts a big score on."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Australia captain Aaron Finch has backed his side to buck the trend of the tournament and win their maiden #T20WorldCup if they bat first in tonight's final Australia captain Aaron Finch has backed his side to buck the trend of the tournament and win their maiden #T20WorldCup if they bat first in tonight's final

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The stage is all set for a Trans-Tasman contest in the pinnacle clash of the 2021 World Cup tonight. We will get a new T20 World Cup winner in this contest.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win today? New Zealand Australia 0 votes so far