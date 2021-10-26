T20 World Cup 2021: "I know that he’ll be standing behind whatever decision that he’s taken" - South Africa's Temba Bavuma on Quinton de Kock's stand against taking a knee 

South Africa's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has reacted to Quinton de Kock making himself unavailable for the team's clash against West Indies on Tuesday. It was reported that the wicketkeeper-batsman did not want to take a knee ahead of the game.

Cricket South Africa have made it mandatory for all players to kneel before their matches in the T20 World Cup. This is a gesture to show support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Speaking about the recent developments in a post-match interview, Bavuma noted that the players were taken aback by the senior player's unavailability. He also admitted that the keeper's absence was a major blow for him as captain, considering the seasoned campaigner's immense experience.

The 31-year-old made it clear that the team respects de Kock's decision. The players will also extend support to the left-hander if needed. He confirmed that he has no role to play in the gloveman's omission or inclusion. That will be decided by the selectors and the coaches.

Here's what he said:

"Obviously Quinton is a big player for the team, not just with the bat, but the role he plays from a senior point of view and from an experience point of view, and not having that at my disposal as a captain was obviously something I wasn’t looking forward to."

"In saying that, Quinton is an adult. He’s a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision. We respect his convictions. I know that he’ll be standing behind whatever decision that he’s taken," - he added

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA 🇿🇦 Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to “take the knee” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies. ➡️ Full statement: bit.ly/3jD0lZj 🇿🇦 Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to “take the knee” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies. ➡️ Full statement: bit.ly/3jD0lZj https://t.co/4vOqkXz0DX

South Africa secure a clinical win against the defending champions West Indies

The South African bowlers impressed with their tidy spells at the Dubai International Stadium against West Indies' formidable batting line-up. They restricted Kieron Pollard and co. to a below par total of 143 in their T20 World Cup match on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

ICC @ICC #SAvWI | bit.ly/T20WC-M18 Target set 🎯South Africa need 144 runs for a victory. Will they chase this down? #T20WorldCup Target set 🎯South Africa need 144 runs for a victory. Will they chase this down? #T20WorldCup | #SAvWI | bit.ly/T20WC-M18 https://t.co/BLnWMNePCG

Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers as he conceded just 14 runs from his full quota of four overs. He also picked up the important wicket of Andre Russell. The Proteas batters chased down the total comfortably in the 19th over with eight wickets to spare.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Quinton de Kock will make a return to the South African side in the T20 World Cup 2021? Yes No 14 votes so far