T20 World Cup 2021: "I still believe India is the best team" - Mohammad Amir backs India to bounce back

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has offered support to Team India, who have had a horrendous start to their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign and face a possible ouster.

After a 10-wicket drubbing against Pakistan, Virat Kohli & Co. went down by eight wickets on Sunday in Dubai. Since the defeat a lot has been spoken about this Indian side, who had entered the competition as one of the favorites.

While a lot of criticism has been directed at the cricketers, Pakistan's Amir believes the Men in Blue will return to winning ways soon. Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Amir wrote:

"I still believe India is a best team its just a matter of having good time or bad time but abusing player's and their family is such a shame don't forget end of the day it's just a game of cricket."

Asked to bat first, India could only muster 110 runs after another batting debacle. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya came to India's rescue in the final overs to take the total over 100 runs. New Zealand rode on Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson's batting brilliance to chase down the total in just 14.3 overs.

"I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball" - India captain Virat Kohli

Reflecting on India's poor showing in both matches, Virat Kohli admitted that they were not brave enough with either the bat or the ball. Speaking at the end of the match, Kohli stated:

"Quite bizarre. I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball. We didn't have much to defend but we weren't brave when we walked onto the field. Whenever we looked to take the game on, we lost a wicket. That happens in T20 cricket when some hesitation set in."

With their fate hanging in the balance, India play Afghanistan next in their T20 World Cup match on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

