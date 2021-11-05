T20 World Cup 2021: "I think the time has come" - Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from international cricket 

West Indies cricket team's veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is all set to bid adieu to international cricket after the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Bravo recently verified the same while speaking on an ICC show.

The 38-year-old expressed gratitude for being able to represent his national side for 18 long years. Bravo noted that winning three ICC trophies remains a major highlight of his cricketing career. Here's what he said:

"I think the time has come. I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long."

Bravo added:

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it."

The seasoned campaigner was part of the West Indies team that won the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2016. He was also an integral part of the side when the team clinched the coveted T20 World Cup trophy in 2012.

Notably, the first time Bravo laid his hands on an ICC trophy was back in 2004. Back then, the West Indies trumped England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy to emerge victorious in the multi-nation tournament.

"We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves" - Dwayne Bravo speaks about West Indies' title defense

The West Indies are now officially out of the semi-finals race after their 20-run loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 4). Bravo reckons the competition did not go as per their plans. However, he believes the players should not feel sorry for themselves after their underwhelming performance.

Here's what he said:

"It wasn't the World Cup we expected, it wasn't the World Cup we wanted as players. We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves, it was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high," he added.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bravo, who has featured in 90 T20Is, will play his last international match on Saturday, November 6. West Indies will take on Australia in their final fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Kieron Pollard-led side have just a solitary win to their name in this edition so far and will be keen to bow out with a consolation victory against the Aussies.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the West Indies will miss Dwayne Bravo's all-round capabilities in white-ball cricket? Yes No 2 votes so far