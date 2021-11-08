T20 World Cup 2021: "I don't think the toss is overly important" - Mitchell Marsh ahead of semi-final tie against Pakistan

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has weighed in on the toss factor ahead of the team's semi-final clash against Pakistan on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The importance of the toss is mostly linked to the dew factor during night matches. The speculation gained mileage after India's bowling coach Bharat Arun stressed that teams winning the toss have enjoyed a 'big advantage' in Dubai.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#T20WorldCup 🗣️ Bharat Arun: ' The toss at this World Cup gives very undue advantage' 🗣️ Bharat Arun: ' The toss at this World Cup gives very undue advantage' #T20WorldCup https://t.co/eG93wjOdDf

However, Marsh has quashed all such speculation. Addressing the press, Mitchell Marsh said:

"I don't think the toss is overly important. Most teams have obviously chosen to bowl first when they've won the toss. But the couple of games that I was there (in Dubai), the dew didn't really come in."

He continued:

"Obviously, if you can bat first and post a big score then bowl well, you go a long way to winning. We're confident and now we're in the semi-finals, anything can happen."

Teams batting second have won 18 of the 28 matches so far in the Super 12s stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

"I love the challenge" - Mitchell Marsh on bowling against Pakistan

Australia are likely to field an unchanged playing XI in the knockout tie against Pakistan, with Mitchell Marsh expected to roll over his arm if needed. The 30-year-old all-rounder asserted that he is up for the challenge. Mitchell Marsh said:

"The Pakistan batters come hard at all bowlers. But I'm certainly not daunted by that task. It's about being prepared to bowl at any stage. It's purely execution under pressure. If you can do that then you go well. I love the challenge. This is why you play cricket... Now we're at the business end, it's going to be even more fun."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Australia are yet to win an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and will be desperate to end their barren run in the competition.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar