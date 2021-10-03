T20 World Cup 2021: "I've been watching the IPL very intently" - SL head coach Mickey Arthur

Sri Lankan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that he is taking a closer look at the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League [IPL]. The ongoing edition is taking place in the United Arab Emirates. Arthur is trying to zero in on the possible bowling combination for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

With the T20 WC set to be played in similar conditions, Arthur has given his take on a possible XI for his team. He reckoned that having two spinners, two-seamers, and possibly a part+time spin option in the top-6 is important. Arthur added that it has to be coupled with all-rounders for the Lankan team in the quadrennial event.

Speaking to CricBuzz, Arthur said:

"I've been watching the IPL very intently because we're going to be playing on the same wickets. Looking at the conditions, we'll probably go two seamers and two spinners, and then our allrounders, and potentially another part-time spinner from our top-order batsman. But we are flexible enough - if the wickets dry out considerably - to go with three out-and-out spinners."

Sri Lanka will play a couple of T20Is against Oman in Al Amerat before their qualifier campaign against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on October 18.

'We can certainly be flexible'- Mickey Arthur

Sri Lanka have made as many as five changes to their T20 World Cup squad.

Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lakshan Sandakan and Ashen Bhandara have been added to the squad for the quadrennial event. Lahiru Madhushanka, who was picked in the original squad, will no longer be a part of the touring party due to injury.

Arthur believes that Lanka's squad is very flexible at the moment which allows him to set-up the playing XI as per the conditions on offer.

"I think the good thing with the squad we've got at the moment is that we can be flexible, we can certainly be flexible in terms of how we set our team up," he said.

Sri Lanka will go into their T20 World Cup qualifiers after suffering a humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of the South Africans.

The former world champions have been clubbed alongside Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia in Group B. The top 2 sides will qualify for the main draw in each group.

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad-

Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Maheesh Theekshana, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne,

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharang

