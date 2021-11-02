T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan players reveal interesting stories behind their jersey number

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his teammates recently opened up about the reason behind their shirt numbers.

In a recent video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the Azam-led unit narrated stories about how they ended up getting their shirt number.

Babar revealed he was initially given the option to pick from numbers 33 and 56. He decided to pick 56. The champion opener is proud of his shirt number and it gives him the motivation to perform every time he steps on the field.

Babar said:

"Everyone knows my shirt number is 56. There is no special reason behind it. Initially, they gave me the option to pick from 33 and 56. I chose 56. I've continued with it since then. Initially, the shirt number didn't matter to me but now it has become a part of my journey. I try my best to value the number and I feel really proud of it."

Watch the video here-

His opening partner Mohammad Rizwan narrated an interesting story behind his shirt number '16'.

Rizwan revealed he scored 16 in his maiden innings for Pakistan. Besides that number 6 is common in his, his wife and children's date of birth.

"My shirt number is 16. I scored 16 runs in my international innings. It's also because 6 comes in my and my wife and kids date of birth," said Rizwan.

"Shahid [Afridi] bhai permitted me to wear his number" - Pakistan sensation Shaheen Afridi

Pace-bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed he was initially allotted the number 40 shirt. But it was always his dream to wear the No 10 shirt of his childhood idol and future father-in-law Shahid Afridi.

The left-arm seamer is currently wearing the 'No.10' jersey in the T20 World Cup.

"Initially my shirt number was 40 and it had Shaheen written on it's back. But I wanted to have [Shahid] Afridi's number written on the back of my shirt because I started watching the game because of him. In 2018, I requested the PCB to give me 'Lala's' shirt number but he was still playing at the time.

'Before this World Cup, Shahid bhai permitted me to wear his number. Wearing the same shirt number that he used to sport gives me immense pride" said Shaheen.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan has revealed that he changed his shirt number from 29 to 7 because he always liked the latter.

"My shirt number originally was 29 but now I have changed it to 7 because I always liked that number," said Shadab.

As far as veteran Shoaib Malik is concerned, the middle-order batter was allotted number 18 when he made his debut in 1999. While he changed it to some other number during the course of his career, he recently reverted back to 18.

"My shirt number is 18. To be honest when I got selected for the national team, I had no clue about it. I changed it to some other number midway through my career but I'm back to 18. There is no major reason behind the number. I just liked the number because I've sported it since the start of my career" said Malik.

Pakistan are currently in red-hot form at the T20 World Cup. They have won their first two games and are primed to top the group.

