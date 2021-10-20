T20 World Cup 2021: ICC gives clarity on Super 12 seeding 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently clarified the rules which would determine the destination of teams finishing the qualifiers stage in the top two positions in their respective groups at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Earlier, the top-ranked teams in the qualifying round would have taken the A1 and B1 spots in the Super 12. But the ICC has changed its decision now. The teams will now get the seeding equivalent of the position where they finish the qualifying round in their group.

"The teams that finish top of the standings in Group A and Group B, will take the position of A1 and B1 in the Super 12s," read an ICC press release. "Therefore, A2 and B2 will be taken by the second-place teams in each group respectively. It is not done on Round 1 group seedings."

For instance, if Bangladesh finish in second position in the points table in group B, they will be placed in group 1 during the Super 12. Earlier they would have gone to group 2 even if they finished as runner-ups in the qualifying round. The same applies to Sri Lanka as well.

"I feel if we can beat PNG, we will be through" - Shakib Al Hasan on Bangladesh's chances of advancing to Super 12

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan believes his side will bolster their chances of advancing to the Super 12 if they beat PNG in their final game in the Qualifiers.

After his Player-of-the-Match performance against Oman on Tuesday, Shakib reviewed the team's performance in the World Cup so far and said:

"There is still room for improvement in the batting department," he said. "If we can add 15 more runs in the power play and 10 odd runs at the end, it can be done and I know we are capable of doing it.

"I feel if we can beat PNG we will be through and after that we can say what we want to do next but first we have to qualify," he added. "When we left the country we dreamt of achieving something big at the World Cup and we are still holding on to those dreams. Dreams cannot be changed every now and then."

Also Read

Bangladesh are currently in third position behind Oman and Scotland in the Group B points table and will face PNG on Thursday. Bangladesh will most likely finish in the top two if they win this game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee