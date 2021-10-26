T20 World Cup 2021: "If there was no IPL, Quinton de Kock would be on his knees" - Fans react to South African wicketkeeper refusing to kneel for BLM moment

In a major development, South Africa's star wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for the team's T20 World Cup 2021 fixture against the West Indies on Tuesday.
While he has cited "personal reasons" for pulling out of the match, many believe Cricket South Africa making it mandatory for all players to take a knee ahead of their matches had a role to play in his decision. The board recently confirmed the same with their most recent directive.
CSA has made it imperative for all Proteas players to kneel before their remaining matches in order to support the fight against racism. The board later confirmed that de Kock did not want to take a knee ahead of their Tuesday clash. Action will be taken on the left-hander depending on the report from the team management.
Quinton de Kock has established himself as a vital cog in the South African team with superlative performances across formats. His absence from the team could worry supporters as South Africa look to register their first victory of the T20 World Cup 2021.
South African bowlers give their team an early advantage over the defending champions
The Proteas bowling attack put up a strong showing at the Dubai International Stadium. They did not let the West Indies batters register an imposing score in the crucial encounter.
Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Maharaj claimed two important wickets to dent West Indies' chances of improving their scoring rate. Nortje was also very impressive as he conceded just 14 runs from his full quota of four overs and also dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell.
While opener Evin Lewis slammed a stunning half-century at the top, the likes of Lendell Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell failed to make a mark with the bat.
