T20 World Cup 2021: "If there was no IPL, Quinton de Kock would be on his knees" - Fans react to South African wicketkeeper refusing to kneel for BLM moment

In a major development, South Africa's star wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for the team's T20 World Cup 2021 fixture against the West Indies on Tuesday.

While he has cited "personal reasons" for pulling out of the match, many believe Cricket South Africa making it mandatory for all players to take a knee ahead of their matches had a role to play in his decision. The board recently confirmed the same with their most recent directive.

CSA has made it imperative for all Proteas players to kneel before their remaining matches in order to support the fight against racism. The board later confirmed that de Kock did not want to take a knee ahead of their Tuesday clash. Action will be taken on the left-hander depending on the report from the team management.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA 🇿🇦 Cricket South Africa believes success both on the field and beyond the boundary will be guaranteed if all South Africans stand united to build a new innings based on the pillars of inclusivity, access and excellence.➡️ Full statement: bit.ly/3pDRvhG 🇿🇦 Cricket South Africa believes success both on the field and beyond the boundary will be guaranteed if all South Africans stand united to build a new innings based on the pillars of inclusivity, access and excellence.➡️ Full statement: bit.ly/3pDRvhG https://t.co/WjRlZ8SmUG

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Quinton de Kock's decision

DK @DineshKarthik #SAvsWI #worldT20 Quinton de Kock not playing because of his stand on BLM movement 😳 #BlackLivesMatter Quinton de Kock not playing because of his stand on BLM movement 😳#BlackLivesMatter #SAvsWI #worldT20 https://t.co/LqC76QKCL3

Shiva @shivabelieves @bhogleharsha I think if there wasn't IPL and other franchise cricket, Quinton de Kock would have been on his knees, when your team is standing for something be in unity with them. Andy Flower and Henry Olanga sacrificed their cricketing career voicing for the country, and here we have a Kock @bhogleharsha I think if there wasn't IPL and other franchise cricket, Quinton de Kock would have been on his knees, when your team is standing for something be in unity with them. Andy Flower and Henry Olanga sacrificed their cricketing career voicing for the country, and here we have a Kock

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG Man it's gonna be awkward between Pollard and Quinton de Kock next IPL. Man it's gonna be awkward between Pollard and Quinton de Kock next IPL.

George Speakman @_GSpeakman #ICCT20WorldCup2021 People need to understand that Quinton De Kock refusing to play because of being ordered to 'take the knee' doesn't make him a racist.It just means he's man enough to not bow down to a political movement he disagrees with, and good on him. #BLM People need to understand that Quinton De Kock refusing to play because of being ordered to 'take the knee' doesn't make him a racist.It just means he's man enough to not bow down to a political movement he disagrees with, and good on him.#BLM #ICCT20WorldCup2021

` @FourOverthrows So looks like Quinton De Kock is actually dropped because he refused to take the knee. So looks like Quinton De Kock is actually dropped because he refused to take the knee. https://t.co/bbrkP2adlb

Ryan Vrede @Ryan_Vrede CSA announced that players will be forced to kneel 30 minutes before the game. Quinton de Kock makes himself unavailable for selection due to "personal reasons". I'm not saying the two are linked, but it would be hard not to make such a link. CSA announced that players will be forced to kneel 30 minutes before the game. Quinton de Kock makes himself unavailable for selection due to "personal reasons". I'm not saying the two are linked, but it would be hard not to make such a link.

Sharon Solomon @BSharan1 #SAvsWI #T20WorldCup #QuintonDeKock 's take on #BLM movement, that he would rather not play for his national side than take part in the anti-racism gesture is kinda screaming out a strong message though! I don't know what to say! Truly amazed! #SAvWI #QuintonDeKock's take on #BLM movement, that he would rather not play for his national side than take part in the anti-racism gesture is kinda screaming out a strong message though! I don't know what to say! Truly amazed! #SAvWI #SAvsWI #T20WorldCup

krishn@A @krushna_bhadke #BLM How can someone put a directives to kneel before the match. To support for a cause or a movement is a particularls choice. U can't force them to do that. it's just ridiculous 😡😡 #quintondekock How can someone put a directives to kneel before the match. To support for a cause or a movement is a particularls choice. U can't force them to do that. it's just ridiculous 😡😡 #quintondekock #BLM

Quinton de Kock has established himself as a vital cog in the South African team with superlative performances across formats. His absence from the team could worry supporters as South Africa look to register their first victory of the T20 World Cup 2021.

South African bowlers give their team an early advantage over the defending champions

The Proteas bowling attack put up a strong showing at the Dubai International Stadium. They did not let the West Indies batters register an imposing score in the crucial encounter.

Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Maharaj claimed two important wickets to dent West Indies' chances of improving their scoring rate. Nortje was also very impressive as he conceded just 14 runs from his full quota of four overs and also dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell.

While opener Evin Lewis slammed a stunning half-century at the top, the likes of Lendell Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell failed to make a mark with the bat.

