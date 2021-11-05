T20 World Cup 2021: [In Pictures] Scotland thank Virat Kohli & Co. for visiting their dressing room

A few members of the Indian cricket team visited the Scotland dressing room after their T20 World Cup 2021 game in Dubai on Friday and were seen sharing knowledge with their cricketers.

Cricket Scotland captured the priceless moment and posted a couple of pictures on social media. Taking to Twitter, they wrote:

"Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time."

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were also seen talking to Scotland's cricketers in their dressing room.

Incidentally, ahead of Scotland's Super 12 clash against India, skipper Kyle Coetzer stated he would love to have Virat Kohli in the dressing room. He wanted the Indian skipper and the other cricketers to have a chat with the Scotland team and inspire them.

Speaking to ANI, Kyle Coetzer had said:

“We would, they are excellent ambassadors of the game. We want our guys to speak to them, be it Kohli or Williamson or Rashid Khan. That is the only and best way to learn. We used to be able to do it in the pubs before, but now we cannot."

“The squad will learn from every experience. To get to play against the likes of India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh is just brilliant. It is a good experience playing against the best at the top level. The guys will come away with a lot more life experiences, not just cricket experiences. We are ranked 12th in the world and while some people may talk about the gulf, but I believe it is a good achievement," he added.

Although Scotland have struggled to find their feet in the Super 12s, they have played some spirited cricket in the competition, which will do a world of good for them in the future.

India thrash Scotland in a one-sided affair

Virat Kohli's men produced a clinical effort with both bat and ball to rout Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bowling first, India banked on Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami's three-wicket hauls to bowl out Scotland for 86 runs.

India needed to chase down the target in 7.1 overs to go past Afghanistan's run rate. The Men in Blue were one step ahead and got over the line in just 6.3 overs. KL Rahul scored a 18-ball century, the fastest in the competition. Rohit Sharma chipped in with a 16-ball 30 to set the tone, before Suryakumar Yadav struck one straight over the bowler's head to take India over the line.

India are currently third in the Group 2 points table with four points from an equal number of games.

Edited by Sai Krishna