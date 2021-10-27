T20 World Cup 2021: India players start training session with 'fun' fielding drill

The Indian Cricket Team began their training session during the 2021 T20 World Cup with a fielding drill that saw players form circles of four on Wednesday. From the pictures shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it looked like the players were giving each other catching practice with multiple balls within each group of four.

The BCCI tweeted, along with the pictures:

"We are back! A fun drill to start our session."

In the first picture, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan are seen in one group. Avesh Khan is with the Indian squad as a net bowler for the T20 World Cup.

The second picture showed captain Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur grouped together.

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar were seen in the third picture while another group pictured consisted of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India looking to make a strong comeback after Pakistan thrashing

India got off to a rocky start in the 2021 T20 World Cup, crumbling to a 10-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan. Shaheen Shah Afridi's brilliant opening spell and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's flawless partnership gave Pakistan a memorable win.

India will now look to bounce back with a win in their next match against New Zealand, which is practically a knockout match for the Men in Blue. New Zealand were also beaten by Pakistan in their first match, with Babar Azam's men leading the Super 12 Group 2 table,

India will have had a week's rest between their two matches and will look to take advantage of that.

In a boost for India, Hardik Pandya bowled in the nets today. His availability to bowl a few overs will give the team more balance. India and New Zealand will face off on Sunday in Dubai. India will also face Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland in their remaining matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar