T20 World Cup 2021, India vs NZ: "Trent Boult se dar gaya" - Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma not opening

Ishan Kishan, who is making his debut in place of an injured Suryakumar Yadav, was seen walking out with KL Rahul instead of Rohit Sharma against New Zealand on Sunday (October 31). This sent shockwaves across social media that saw praise and criticism in equal doses.

Rohit Sharma, India's designated opener, was pushed down the order and that saw reactions on Twitter pour in copiously. The left-right opening theory was among the many discussions, but the one common taking point was that India was shielding Rohit from facing a left-arm seamer in Trent Boult.

The previous match against Pakistan saw left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi's inswinger castle Rohit Sharma first ball. Perhaps with this in mind, the move was made to send Hitman down the order.

The move, though, seemed to have backfired as Ishan Kishan holed out to the deep to Daryl Mitchell.

Twitter was split between rage and logic. Here are some of the tweets that suggested Rohit Sharma was scared of facing Trent Boult.

𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐩𝐲 #getvaccinated 💉 @ganpy Trent Boult knows his Mumbai Indians counterparts too well. Trent Boult knows his Mumbai Indians counterparts too well.

Hasan Fuad @coup_de_grace55

#INDvNZ Trent Boult looking to do a Shaheen Afridi tonight Trent Boult looking to do a Shaheen Afridi tonight#INDvNZ

Mumbai1998 @Mumbai19981 #CWC2021 #Cricbuzz #starsportsindia This is epic to not open with hitman.. But india does not want rohit to face trent boult with swinging bowling.. #IndiaVsNewZealand This is epic to not open with hitman.. But india does not want rohit to face trent boult with swinging bowling.. #IndiaVsNewZealand #CWC2021 #Cricbuzz #starsportsindia

sharath @sharath727 Rohit Sharma was not send out to Open against Trent Boult



Superb Move by India



Not sure whether it's Dhoni's decision or Ravi Shastri or Virat Kohli



Nonetheless excellent Decision



Sending Rohit Sharma against Boult would have been a Disaster for Ind and a present for NZ Rohit Sharma was not send out to Open against Trent Boult Superb Move by India Not sure whether it's Dhoni's decision or Ravi Shastri or Virat Kohli Nonetheless excellent Decision Sending Rohit Sharma against Boult would have been a Disaster for Ind and a present for NZ

karan malik @karanma72206781 @cricbuzz rohit sharma didn’t come as opener bcz of trent boult. Incoming ball is weakness. @cricbuzz rohit sharma didn’t come as opener bcz of trent boult. Incoming ball is weakness.

💫 @_introspecting_ @HaramiParindey The only possible reason could be saving his wicket from trent boult. @HaramiParindey The only possible reason could be saving his wicket from trent boult.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs NZ, the story so far

It was a torrid start for India as Ishan Kishan walked back early to the dugout after striking a boundary early into his innings. The move to open didn't yield great results, and India survived a scare after Rohit Sharma was dropped by Adam Milne at long leg off Trent Boult's delivery.

At the time of writing, KL Rahul was unbeaten on 17 and Sharma, with a six and a four to his name, was unbeaten on 12. India were 32 for 1 from five overs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Ishan Kishan being sent to open the innings ahead of Rohit Sharma in India's key clash against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup? Do let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande