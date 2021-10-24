T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: [Watch] Shaheen Afridi dismisses Rohit and Rahul to leave India on the back foot

The predictions came true as Shaheen Shah Afridi took a wicket in the first over of the T20 World Cup against India, and it was that of Rohit Sharma. The Indian vice-captain was castled for zero as India ended the first over with the score reading 2-1 after the first over.

Here's a quick description of his dismissal in his first ball of the T20 World Cup he faced, courtesy of Sportskeeda's commentary panel:

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Rohit Sharma, OUT! THAT IS DEAD! Searing yorker on middle and off stump that tails into the batter very late. Rohit spots it late and is all at sea as the ball breezes past the inside edge of the bat and then thuds into the boot, right in front of middle and off stump. Shaheen goes up and so does the umpire's finger! Pakistan are jubilant and it is that man Shaheen again! Rohit Sharma lbw b Shaheen Afridi 0 (1b, 0x4, 0x6)

The nightmare continued for India as KL Rahul was next to pay the price as Afridi got the ball to whiz past him and rattle his timber in his first T20 World Cup game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to KL Rahul, OUT! CLEANS HIM UP! YOU BEAUTY! SHAHEEN BREATHING FIRE! Length delivery on middle and off stump that shapes into the batter very late. Rahul falls across a touch, meaning that he has to then play around his front pad. The ball decks back off the surface too and breezes past the bat. It then brushes the pad before thudding into the stumps! Shaheen is on a roll and India are perhaps reliving the Mohammad Amir-esque assault at The Oval all those years ago!

Here's a quick look at their dismissals:

T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: The story so far

With both of India's openers back in the hut early on in their opening game of the T20 World Cup, the onus after being put into bat first will be on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to steady the ship.

Only time will tell if India can dust themselves back up after a disastrous start.

