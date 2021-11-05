T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Scotland: Who won yesterday's match?

India thumped Scotland by eight wickets in Match 37 of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday in Dubai. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each as India rolled over Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs after winning the toss and bowling first on Virat Kohli's 33rd birthday.

KL Rahul (50 off 19) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16) then featured in a whirlwind opening stand of 70 in five overs as India gunned down the target in 6.3 overs. With the authoritative win, India moved to third position in the Group 2 points table. Importantly, they now have a better net run rate than both New Zealand and Afghanistan.

India's bowlers asserted their dominance over Scotland's batters from the outset, claiming four wickets for 29 runs in the first seven overs. Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer (1) was the first to go, deceived and cleaned up by a Jasprit Bumrah off-cutter.

George Munsey (24) looked deadly during his brief stay at the crease. He deposited the last ball of the first over from Bumrah over the square-leg boundary for six. When Ravichandran Ashwin was introduced in the fourth over, the Scotland opener hit him for three consecutive fours. The first one was smacked between extra-cover and mid-off and the next two reverse-swept with elan.

Shami ended Munsey’s resistance, having him caught at mid-on with a full delivery on off-stump. The ball was there to be hit but Munsey just could not get any elevation into the stroke.

Jadeja then sent back Richie Berrington (0) and Matthew Cross (2) in his first over, the seventh of the innings. Berrington was bowled playing down the wrong line, while Cross was trapped on the back foot with one that skidded on.

When Shami was reintroduced into the attack in the 11th over, Michael Leask thumped him for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries. However, he became Jadeja’s third victim after making 21 from 12. Leask tried to swipe one across the line but was trapped plumb in front with a slider. His dismissal left Scotland reeling at 58 for 5.

Chris Greaves (1) perished to Ashwin’s carrom ball that he could only mishit to long-off. Calum MacLeod hung around for a while and tried to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. His defiance ended on 16 off 28 as a quick delivery from Shami got through his defence and rattled the stumps.

Safyaan Sharif was run out first ball following a horrible mix-up with Mark Watt. He was so far out of his crease that the fielder (Ishan Kishan) ran to the stumps and clipped off the bails. Shami completed a team hat-trick with a searing yorker that was through Alasdair Evans (0) before he could get his bat down. At the end of 17 overs, Scotland were 9 for 83.

Bumrah finished off Scotland’s innings for 85 with a full and fast delivery to Watt (14), whose attempted scoop resulted in his stumps being shattered.

Rahul, Rohit clobber Scotland in chase of 86

Team India opener KL Rahul. Pic: Getty Images

Knowing they needed to chase down the target as quickly as possible to boost their net run rate, India began the boundary-hitting without wasting any time. Rahul hammered Brad Wheal for three fours in the second over of the innings, which went for 15. After lofting a full ball over mid-on, he whipped the next one to the midwicket boundary. The third four came via a clip over short fine leg.

Rahul continued to attack in the next over bowled by Alasdair Evans. He lofted the first ball over covers for four and clipped a six over backward square leg. Rohit Sharma joined in and hit an inside-out boundary between mid-off and extra-cover.

The fourth over, bowled by Safyaan Sharif, went for 14 as India raced past the 50-run mark. Rohit clattered a friendly full delivery into the deep midwicket stands. He then caressed two fours as the bowler allowed the Indian opener to free his arms.

The opening pair combined to slam Wheal for a six and two fours in the fifth over. Against the run of play, the Scotland pacer trapped Rohit (30) in front of the stumps with an unplayable yorker.

Rahul continued his assault on the Scotland bowlers, whacking Watt for a couple of more boundaries. The Indian opener raced to his fifty off 18 balls but perished immediately after, caught at long-on off the last delivery of the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav took India over the finish line in emphatic fashion, launching Chris Greaves over his head for a maximum.

India vs Scotland: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Shami and Jadeja were excellent for India with identical figures of 3 for 15. The left-arm spinner got the massive scalps of Cross, Berrington and Leask.

When India batted, Rahul led the way with a blazing half-century while Rohit chipped in with a quickfire 30.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling performance.

Edited by Sai Krishna