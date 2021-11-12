T20 World Cup 2021: "It's not really on the line for me, it's gonna be all over" - Matthew Wade on his international career

Matthew Wade arguably played the best innings of his life as Australia beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Wade's late carnage led Australia to a five wicket victory and they booked a final date with New Zealand on November 14.

Wade, who remained unbeaten on 41 from 17 deliveries gave his international career a much-needed boost. When quizzed about the semi-final potentially being his last in Australian colours, Matthew Wade admitted that he felt nervous coming into this high-profile game.

Addressing a press conference at the end of the game, the 33-year-old cricketer said:

"I don't feel like it's on the line anymore so much because I'm not 23 anymore. If this is it, this is it. It's not really on the line for me it's gonna be all over I suppose. I was little bit nervous coming into the game, knowing that potentially it could be my last opportunity to represent Australia. Just wanted to do well and really wanted us to win this game and give us an opportunity to win the whole thing."

For the unknown, Matthew Wade was not in the scheme of things until last year when he was called for the South Africa series. He had a horrid run before the COVID outbreak.

Wade then returned against India later that year and turned heads with back-to-back fifties. This possibly sealed his place in the T20 World Cup squad ahead of Alex Carey.

The Australian think tank showed trust in his abilities as Matthew Wade repaid the trust when it mattered the most. Australia needed 22 runs required of the final two overs against Pakistan. Wade struck three sixes on the trot off Shaheen Afridi to take them home with six balls to spare.

"We're gonna do our absolute best" - Matthew Wade on the final tie against New Zealand

It will be a trans-Tasmanian final on November 14 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The last time both these teams met in an ICC final was way back in 2015. Host Australia prevailed over the Kiwis in the 50-over World Cup back then.

Matthew Wade believes they will have to play out of their skin to beat a balanced Black Caps side.

"We've got a great bunch of guys in that dressing room and guys that have I played for a long, long period of time with. I feel like this game was probably hard-earned and maybe what the final will be. Now we're in it, we've got nothing to lose and we're gonna do our absolute best. And that might be my last game too, and as I've said to you before in the past and I am comfortable with it," Matthew Wade concluded.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Australia will be desperate to continue their winning run in the tournament. They will look to put their hands on the ICC T20 World Cup trophy for the first time in history.

Edited by Aditya Singh