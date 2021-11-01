T20 World Cup 2021: "It's a very weak statement" - Kapil Dev slams Virat Kohli for his post-match comments

Former India all-rounder Kapil Dev has fired shots at captain Virat Kohli following his 'we were not brave enough' comment after the eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand on Sunday.

Reflecting on India's second consecutive defeat, Kohli admitted his team didn't play in the manner in which they are used to playing, which didn't go down well with Dev.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Virat Kohli's admission that India weren't brave enough, and about the consequent indecision in shot-making, is worth a discussion. T20 is about fearless cricket and is very hard on reputations. Virat Kohli's admission that India weren't brave enough, and about the consequent indecision in shot-making, is worth a discussion. T20 is about fearless cricket and is very hard on reputations.

Speaking on ABP News, Kapil Dev said:

"For a big player like him, it is a very weak statement. If that is the kind of body language the team has and if that is the kind of thought process the captain has, it is really tough to lift the team. I felt a little strange hearing those words. He isn’t that kind of a player."

He continued:

"He is a fighter. I think he got lost in the moment or something. A captain should not say words like, ‘We were not brave enough.' You are playing for your country and he has passion. But when you say such words, fingers will definitely be pointed."

Incidentally, Virat Kohli seemed perplexed by India's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup and stated that they were not brave enough with both bat and ball on the field. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said:

"Quite bizarre. I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball. We didn't have much to defend but we weren't brave when we walked onto the field. Whenever we looked to take the game on, we lost a wicket. That happens in T20 cricket when some hesitation set in."

The comments didn't go well with many who lashed out at Virat Kohli, including World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

"I think we have to disconnect from that [defeats] a little bit" - Virat Kohli

The 32-year-old, who will relinquish leadership duties in T20 cricket after the World Cup, asserted that Team India need to switch off a bit before their next game against Afghanistan. Kohli concluded:

"I think we have to disconnect from that a little bit and take pride as a team. As long as individuals are looking to do that, we're fine. There's a lot of cricket left to play."

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ Not the result we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. Not the result we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ https://t.co/A61JjoITe1

India will have to win all their remaining games and look for New Zealand and Afghanistan's results to go their way to make it through to the semi-finals. Virat Kohli and his men will play an energetic Afghanistan side in their next game on Wednesday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar