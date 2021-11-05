T20 World Cup 2021: "It was something we were striving to." - Virat Kohli reacts as India thrash Scotland 

Birthday boy Virat Kohli was a happy man as India thrashed Scotland by eight wickets to leapfrog Afghanistan to the third spot in the Group 2 points table on Friday.

Chasing 86 runs, India rode on KL Rahul's 18-ball knock of 50 runs to go past the target in just 6.3 overs to better their run rate. Speaking at the end of the game, Virat Kohli highlighted that toss can be a crucial factor in T20 cricket at times.

He said:

"A dominating performance. After the last match, it was something we were striving to. I don't want to say too much about today because we know how we can play. A few variables came into play. The toss can be relevant in T20 cricket. We are glad to be back in our mojo."

Earlier in the day Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami picked up three wickets apiece to bowl out Scotland for 85 runs in 17.4 overs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India off to a flying start with a 70-run stand before Suryakumar Yadav hit a six to finish off the game.

Virat Kohli stated that he wanted to finish off the game within 8-10 overs. Speaking on the net run rate issue, the Indian captain said:

"We spoke about 100-120 runs max but we restricted them. The execution was spot on. That gave us an opportunity to leapfrog everyone else. We spoke about finishing in the 8-10 over bracket. You don't want to go in with six-over or seven-over mark because then you're doing too much. We gave that bracket and allowed them to get that momentum. If you look at our practice games as well, the guys have been batting like that."

India (+1.619) have now gone past Afghanistan's net run rate of +1.481 to occupy the third spot after Pakistan and New Zealand.

"I'm just pleased everyone is getting into their own" - Virat Kohli

India had a very poor start to their ICC T20 World Cup campaign, going down against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand by 10 and eight wickets respectively.

Speaking of the same, Virat Kohli once again highlighted that if Team India could have had two good overs of cricket in those games, the results could have been different. Kohli said:

"Two overs of cricket like that and the momentum of the tournament could have been completely different. We basically broke it down to the fact that we couldn't get away at all in those two games. Two overs could have made the difference. I'm just pleased everyone is getting into their own."

India play their last league game against Namibia on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

