T20 World Cup 2021: Jatinder Singh age, hometown & T20 stats

Oman squared off against PNG in Match 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Openers Aaqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh chased down the total in 13.4 overs without losing any wickets.

Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood delivered an excellent spell with the ball, scalping four wickets to rip apart PNG's middle and lower-order batting lineup. In pursuit of 130, Aqib Ilyas remained unbeaten at 50* off 43 balls. Jatinder Singh, on the other hand, amassed 73 runs in 42 balls at a strike rate of 173.81. His knock included seven boundaries and four maximums.

Their efforts helped the co-hosts start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a convincing victory against debutants Papua New Guinea.

Jatinder Singh Age

Jatinder Singh was born on March 5, 1989. He is 32 years and 226 days old (as of October 17, 2021).

Jatinder Singh Hometown

Jatinder Singh was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, India. However, he now plays for the Oman National Cricket Team as he moved to the Gulf.

Jatinder Singh T20 Stats

Jatinder is a right-handed batter who made his T20 debut for Oman on March 14, 2012, against Uganda. His debut was during an ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier match that took place at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai.

The 32-year-old came out to bat at No. 3 and scored 21 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 63.63. Singh has amassed 1101 runs in 39 matches at a strike rate of 110.65. He has notched up seven half-centuries in the shortest format of the game since his debut in March 2012.

Jatinder has hardly bowled over the years and is thus a pure batter.

