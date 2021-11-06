T20 World Cup 2021: “Look at the rate at which he has been scoring” - Sunil Gavaskar hails KL Rahul for T20 exploits 

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels KL Rahul has been absolutely terrific in the T20 format over the last couple of years, which is why his dazzling performance against Scotland was least surprising. According to Gavaskar, Rahul has the rare ability to look elegant even when taking on bowlers.

29-year-old Rahul smashed the second-fastest fifty by an Indian at the T20 World Cup, racing to a half-century off 18 balls against Scotland on Friday. Rahul clobbered six fours and three sixes in his innings as India chased down a target of 86 in 6.3 overs.

Praising the Team India opener, Gavaskar told Sports Today that the batter always had the talent and it was just about things clicking. He stated:

“He (Rahul) has been absolutely terrific in the last couple of IPLs. Look at the rate at which he has been scoring and he plays authentic cricket shots. He plays the occasional scoop or reverse sweep but, because he has got all the normal cricketing shots in the book, he doesn’t have to resort to these other shots. The talent was always there. It was just a matter of everything clicking together. That’s what happened in this game.”

Rahul was under pressure after twin failures against Pakistan and New Zealand. He has responded with half-centuries against Afghanistan and Scotland in India’s last two T20 World Cup 2021 matches.

“He has got one of the best yorkers in the business” - Gavaskar on Shami’s strengths and weaknesses

Mohammad Shami celebrates a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

Indian bowlers proved too good for Scotland in the match in Dubai. Bowling first, they bundled out their opponents for 85. Mohammed Shami was one of the wreckers-in-chief with figures of 3 for 15.

The Indian pacer got his yorker on target against Scotland. Gavaskar urged Shami to focus more on bowling in the block hole as opposed to slower balls and other variations. Gavaskar explained:

“He (Shami) has got one of the best yorkers in the business. Sometimes I wonder why he resorts to those slower ones. He doesn't have control over his slower deliveries and he gets hammered. Against top batters, to bowl the yorker spot on is important. If you bowl just a little bit full, they can use the pace to scoop it for a six or, if it’s between the knee and the ankle, it can be smashed for a boundary.”

Gavaskar further added about Shami’s bowling:

“The slower and back of the hand delivery, these are not his deliveries. He gets smashed with that. He has got to focus either on the short delivery or the yorker for him to be effective in this form of the game."

India will face Namibia in their final Super 12 encounter on Monday in Dubai. Before that, they will need Afghanistan to defeat New Zealand to have any hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

