T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik declared fit for Pakistan-Australia clash

Pakistan have received a massive boost ahead of their semi-final tie against Australia with Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik cleared to play.

According to reports, Rizwan and Malik were down with the flu and didn't turn up for the training session on the eve of the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai. Although they tested negative for the novel coronavirus, there were doubts about their participation in the all-important clash.

In a major development, both Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik have been cleared to play against the Aussies after review by the medical board.

Pakistan team manager Mansoor Rana earlier stated both players are feeling well and want to play in the knock-out tie on Thursday night.

"Rizwan and Shoaib want to play in the semi-final,” Rana had said.

With Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik available for selection, Pakistan will fancy their chances of beating Aaron Finch & co. to book a place in the final against New Zealand on Sunday night.

Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik in brilliant form with the bat for Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan has been pivotal for Pakistan at the top-order (Credit: Getty Images)

Rizwan and Malik have been in superlative form with the bat and form an integral part of Pakistan's playing XI. Mohammad Rizwan played an important role as Pakistan made it to the semifinals as group topper. The wicket-keeper batsman has accumulated 214 runs from five matches.

Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, looked lethal in their last group fixture against Namibia. The veteran all-rounder smacked a 18-ball 50, the joint-fastest in the tournament alongside KL Rahul.

Both cricketers will look to continue their superlative form as Pakistan aim for a place in the final for the first time since 2009.

Pakistan will play Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on November 11 (Thursday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

