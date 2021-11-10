T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik miss training due to flu; test negative for Covid

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan and middle-order batter Shoaib Malik did not turn up for practice on the eve of the semi-final clash against Australia. The match is set to take place on Novemeber 11 in Dubai.

According to media reports, both cricketers are down with the flu but have tested negative for Covid-19.

A final call on their participation will be taken following an assessment on the morning of the game.

"Breaking:Dubai. Pakistan Team is practicing at ICC Academy before the big Semi Final #PAKvsAUS but Shoaib Malik & M. Rizwan were absent due to temperature & flu symptoms. Their Covid test is negative, says media manager PCB. They’ll be accessed again tomorrow morning #T20WorldCup" wrote Pakistan journalist Saqib Ul Islam on Twitter.

Pakistan fans will hope it's nothing major as both Rizwan and Malik are a crucial part of their batting-units.

Rizwan is in the form of his life across all formats while Malik has shown his class at different stages during this tournament. Pakistan's batting is heavily reliant on the opening duo of Babar Azam and Rizwan. If the latter is deemed unavailable, it could expose their middle-order.

Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik have had a brilliant campaign thus far

Speaking of Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batter is currently the leading run scorer in international T20s this calendar year.

In 19 innings, he has smashed 966 runs at an average of 87.81 with a strike rate of 137.02 He has ten 50+ scores which also includes a hundred.

Rizwan has successfully carried his form in the ongoing World Cup. In five games, he has scored 214 runs at an average of 71.33 and a strike rate of 127.38 with two 50+ scores.

Malik, on the other hand, has held the middle-order beautifully. The former skipper smashed a 18-ball 50 against Scotland, joint fastest in this World Cup with KL Rahul. His experience will come in handy against Australia if it's a tight game.

The semi-final will be played in Dubai on November 11. Once again the toss will play a crucial role considering the effect of dew at the venue during the 2nd innings.

Pakistan will hope both their gun batters are available for the marquee fixture as they aim to make it to the finals for the first time since 2009.

Edited by Aditya Singh