T20 World Cup 2021: "Mohammad Rizwan spent two nights in ICU" - Pakistan team doctor reveals opener developed severe chest infection

Pakistan’s team doctor Najeebullah Soomro has revealed that opener Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia and was in the ICU for two days.

Media reports on Wednesday had stated that Rizwan and Shoaib Malik missed Pakistan’s practice session ahead of the semi-final due to mild flu. Both were later declared fit for the knockout match against Australia.

Following Pakistan’s five-wicket defeat to Australia in the semi-final in Dubai on Thursday, Dr Soomro informed that Rizwan was ill ahead of the game but showed great courage to go out there and play.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Pakistan’s team doctor said:

“Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on November 9 after which he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU, made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match. We can see his grit and tenacity that shows in his spirit to perform for the country. We saw how he performed today.”

Dr Soomro explained a conscious decision was made by the team management not to make the details of Rizwan’s illness public. He added:

“The decision regarding and around his health was made by us, the whole team management. This was regarding the morale of the whole team. Therefore, we kept it within the team.”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB

Played tremendously well throughout the



#T20WorldCup After an unbeaten run in the Super 12s our incredible journey comes to an end!Played tremendously well throughout the @T20WorldCup , keep your heads high you guys make us proud! After an unbeaten run in the Super 12s our incredible journey comes to an end!Played tremendously well throughout the @T20WorldCup, keep your heads high you guys make us proud!#T20WorldCup https://t.co/07Warzq9es

Despite his health issues, Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan in the semi-final, smashing 67 off 52 balls. The knock was in vain though, as Australia registered a five-wicket win to enter the final of the T20 World Cup 2021.

“He decided that he would play irrespective of his condition” - Babar Azam hails Rizwan

Rizwan and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam yet again got the team off to a solid start on Thursday. Asked to bat after losing the toss, the Pakistan openers added 71.

On Rizwan’s decision to play despite not being in the best of health prior to the big game, Azam praised his opening partner’s dedication. He stated:

“Definitely, he is team man. The way he batted today, it was an outstanding innings. He was looking a bit down because of his illness so I was not confident over whether he would be fit. But he decided that he would play irrespective of his condition. As a captain, that is the kind of hunger you want to see in a player. I am really pleased with his performance.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apart from Azam (39) and Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman also starred with an unbeaten 55 off 32 as Pakistan posted 176 for 4. However, Matthew Wade’s stunning knock of 41* in 17 balls inspired Australia to a memorable victory.

Edited by Sai Krishna