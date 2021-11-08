T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and Most wickets standings after New Zealand vs Afghanistan and Pakistan vs Scotland (Updated)

The penultimate day of the T20 World Cup 2021 league stage saw the emergence of a new leader in the most runs chart and a new entrant in the top-three of the most wickets table on Sunday.

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in the first game to book a semi-final match against England on Wednesday. Opener Martin Guptill, the Kiwis' top run-getter so far, scored a crucial 28 in the match, taking his overall tally in the tournament to 176. He's now the 10th ranked batter in the most runs table.

Afghanistan's middle-order star Najibullah Zadran put up the best batting show of the match. His 48-ball 73 was the perfect mix of maturity and flare and kept his team in contention in the first innings. The knock took Zadran's tournament aggregate to 172, making him the 12th best batter on the most runs chart.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam led from the front in his team's 72-run win over Scotland. His brilliant knock of 66 helped him edge past Jos Buttler to become the highest run-scorer of the T20 World cup so far. The right-hander is perched on top with 264 runs and a decent lead of 26 over the Englishman.

Azam's long-time partner Mohammad Rizwan retained his spot at no.5 even as the likes of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez gained places.

Richie Berrington scored the most runs for Scotland in the match in the shape of his fighting 37-ball 54 in a losing cause. He was slipping in the most runs table for the last few games, but this knock helped him back to no.9 with a total of 177 runs after eight games. He's the only Scottish player in the top 10.

T20 World Cup 2021: Trent Boult enters top-three in most wickets table

Updated T20 World Cup most wickets standings after Sunday. (PC: ICC)

Meanwhile, Trent Boult delivered a player-of-the-match winning spell of 3/17 against Afghanistan to skip over a dozen bowlers and sit at no.3 in the most wickets table.

He took the first wicket in the powerplay, came back to get Zadran out in the middle overs and took out Karim Janat at the death - capping a complete performance. The left-arm seamer now has 11 wickets from five games at an average of 10.45.

Afghanistan's top wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup so far, Rashid Khan, could only add one wicket to his tally. He concluded a forgettable tournament for his team and finshed 13th in the most wickets table.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's highest-ranked bowler, Haris Rauf, didn't take any wickets against Scotland despite bowling well. He retained his place at no.12 in the chart. Scotland's Josh Davey missed a second straight game in a row and thus slipped from no.6 to no.7 in the rankings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar