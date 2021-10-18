T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Ireland v Netherlands and Sri Lanka v Namibia (updated) 

As the 2021 T20 World Cup shifted from Oman to Abu Dhabi, the matches were conveyed from mid-scoring to completely low-scoring. This ensured more changes in the season's bowling standings than batting ones.

In the first match of the day, Ireland trounced the Netherlands by seven wickets. The Dutchmen's decision to bat first in the day game proved costly. They crawled to a total of 106 in the allotted 20 overs. Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland took just over 15 overs to shoot it down, losing only three wickets in the process.

The second match, between Group A favorites Sri Lanka and underdogs Namibia, turned out to be more exciting. The Eagles were bowled to for 96 in the first innings, courtesy of some high-quality spin from M Theekshana and Wanindu Hasrana, and a brilliant display of pace bowling by Lahiru Kumara. Sri Lanka made light work of the total, chasing it down in 13.3 overs.

The Netherlands' Max O'Dowd was the only half-centurian in the day as he stormed into the top three of the T20 World Cup run-scoring charts on the backs of his 47-ball 51. He was joined by Ireland's GJ Delany and Paul Stirling in the top-10. Later, Sri Lanka's best batsmen in the chase, Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, also followed.

Here's how the T20 World Cup batting chart has shaped up so far:

Oman's Jitender Singh still leads the batting table.

The bowling table saw equal movement to the top-10 batting chart. Ireland's pace duo of Curtis Campher and MR Adair barged their way into the top three, but couldn't displace crown-holder Zeeshan Maqsood.

Campher etched himself into the history books by producing figures of 4/26, with all of those wickets coming in consecutive deliveries. Adair, meanwhile, picked up three wickets. From the second match, Sri Lanka's Theekshana and Kumara joined in at sixth and seventh place respectively.

Here's a look at the T20 World Cup bowling chart:

Campher fell short of replacing Oman's Maqsood.

T20 World Cup: Scotland vs Papua New Guinea and Oman vs Bangladesh on Tuesday

The T20 World Cup has only started and Day 3 will bring more action as Round 1 teams try to give in their all to reach the Super 12 stage.

Scotland and Papua New Guinea will clash in the first game at the Al Ameerat Stadium. A win here would be a huge boost to the former's chances. A high-quality encounter between Oman and Bangladesh will follow from 7:30 PM onwards at the same stadium. Oman are in form and have a chance to inflict an embarrassing knock-out punch on their opponents.

