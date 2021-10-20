T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Netherlands vs Namibia and Sri Lanka vs Ireland  (updated) 

After two brilliant games, the T20 World Cup 2021 saw the crowning of two new leaders for both batting and bowling charts on Wednesday.

Namibia won the first match of their T20 World Cup history by defeating one of the Group A favorites, the Netherlands, by six wickets. The memorable victory saw two lone fights from two brilliant batsmen from both sides - Max O'Dowd from the Netherlands (70 off 56) and David Wiese (66 off 40) from Namibia.

With the effort, O'Dowd passed Oman's Jatinder Singh to become the leading run-getter in the tournament so far. Wiese also entered the top-10 for the first time in the T20 World Cup 2021 in style, making a direct jump to fourth spot.

In the second match, the Sri Lankan middle order saved the team for the umpteenth time as the former world champions plundered a massive 71-run victory over Ireland. Sri Lanka also became the first team to qualify for the Super 12 round.

Wanindu Hasaranga played a magical knock of 71 to take his team to an above-par total of 171-7. He received brilliant support from opener Pathum Nissanka, who contributed with a 47-ball 61. The duo entered the top-10 of the T20 World Cup batting standings together and are now ranked sixth and seventh respectively.

Ireland could only post 101 runs in reply to Sri Lanka's total, with the highest score of 41 from skipper Andrew Balbirnie. This meant that the top-10 batting charts didn't have a single Irishman on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup 2021: Maheesh Theekshana lopsides Mustafizur Rahman

Updated bowlers chart after Wednesday's matches. (PC: ICC)

In the bowling department, 21-year-old off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana shone once again for Sri Lanka. He accounted for three Irish batsmen, jumping to the top of the pile of the T20 World Cup bowlers' standings. His six wickets are equal to Mustafizur Rahman's, but he averages four points better than the Bangladeshi.

Two Irishmen, Joshua Little and Mark Adair, who have been torchbearers' for their team this season, also got a taste of the top charts. Little claimed four wickets (he might have got more had Balbirnie stuck with him in the powerplay) and Adair picked up two. They now make up the fourth and fifth ranks in the table.

Not many wickets fell in Namibia's clash against the the Netherlands so none of their players could make it to the top-10.

