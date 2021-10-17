T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni joins Team India camp ahead of the tournament

MS Dhoni recently joined the Indian camp in the UAE ahead of the T20 World Cup. He will be part of Team India's support staff at the mega tournament and mentor the Virat Kohli-led side. It marks the comeback of MS Dhoni into the Indian dressing room after almost two years, as he was last there during the 2019 World Cup in England.

The BCCI updated fans on MS Dhoni's arrival as they took to their official Twitter handle to post a couple of snaps. In the photos, fans can see Dhoni in a good mood while in the company of Ravi Shastri and other coaching staff members. BCCI shared the following post and captioned it:

"Extending a very warm welcome to the KING @msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!"

Team India's schedule for the 2021 T20 World Cup

Team India will play a couple of practice matches to get into the groove as a unit in the coming days. They will face England on the 18th and Australia on the 20th in the warmup games. After that, India's campaign in the T20 World Cup will commence on October 24 with a highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Dubai.

Here is the complete schedule for Team India for the 2021 T20 World Cup (All timings are in IST):

Match 16: October 24, 7:30 pm - India vs Pakistan – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 28: October 31, 7:30 pm - India vs New Zealand – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 33: November 3, 7:30 pm – India vs Afghanistan – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 37: November 5, 7:30 pm – India vs B1 – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Match 42: November 8, 7:30 pm – India vs A2 – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

