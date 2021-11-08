T20 World Cup 2021: "Namibia have been the most impressive associate team" - Ajit Agarkar praises the associate nation's exploits in the tournament

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar felt Namibia were the most impressive nation to feature at the 2021 T20 World Cup. The associate nation exceeded expectations by making it to the Super 12s stage ahead of the likes of Ireland and the Netherlands.

Agarkar notes that Namibia have come into the Super 12s stages of the tournament and competed well enough against the dominant sides. The team began their group campaign with a win over Scotland followed by losses to Afghanistan, Pakistan and New Zealand.

While previewing the contest between India and Namibia, Agarkar said:

"Namibia have been the most impressive associate team. They have competed, that is what you expect from teams who have qualified. You cannot expect them to start beating more experienced and stronger teams. They are expected to compete and they did."

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody also felt Namibia were the most impressive associate nation at this year's T20 World Cup. He added:

"Firstly, they find themselves in the Super 12s stage so, credit to them for qualifying, they probably dreamt for that moment and it is great for the ICC as well to see one of the emerging countries to find their way into the main part of the World Cup. So, yes, they were the most impressive associate nation."

Namibia will look to close out their campaign with a statement as they face India in the final group stage encounter of the tournament.

One specific area for Namibia to improve would be their top-order batting: Tom Moody

When asked about the area in which Namibia needs the most improvement, Moody claimed that it would be top-order batting. Namibia only managed to escape once without losing a wicket in the powerplay across their four matches.

The experience of JJ Smit and David Wiese proved handy in the lower-order, with the top order unable to cope up with the level of bowling displayed by the established heavyweights. Moody said:

"I think one specific area would be their top-order batting. When you are coming up against more established countries in these ICC events, you've got world-class bowling attacks. So, Namibia's top order needs to get more experience and exposure to that kind of bowling to continue to develop and help them compete."

Ajit Agarkar, however, felt it was Namibia's death bowling that needed a fix as he believes the batting is bound to improve if they play consistently against top sides. Agarkar added:

"Batting is something that all associate nations will grow in confidence the more they play against the stronger teams. So if you have to look at an area where Namibia need improvement, it would be in their death bowling."

Namibia currently sits fifth in the points table with two points to their name. They certainly have a lot of positives to take from their campaign in the UAE.

