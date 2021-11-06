T20 World Cup 2021: “New Zealand’s batting is not looking very strong” - Ajit Agarkar feels Afghanistan capable of beating Kiwis

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar believes Afghanistan are capable of defeating New Zealand when the two sides meet in their last T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Afghanistan-New Zealand clash will be significant for India’s fortunes. If the Kiwis win, India will be out of the semi-final race. However, if Afghanistan manage to get the better of New Zealand, and India defeat Namibia in their last Super 12 encounter on Monday, all three teams (New Zealand, India and Afghanistan) will finish on six points. The team with a better net run rate will then progress to the semi-finals.

In an interaction on ESPN Cricinfo, Agarkar was asked if Afghanistan had a genuine chance of upsetting New Zealand. He responded with a firm yes and explained:

“Afghanistan have a chance to beat New Zealand. They have talented players and good bowlers. It's an afternoon game so the spin bowlers might get some help. Also, New Zealand’s batting is not looking all that strong. They have come out of difficult situations to win their last two games. So if Afghanistan bowl well, they can trouble New Zealand.”

Afghanistan (and India!) are closely monitoring the fitness of off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has not featured in the team’s last two games. Before getting injured, the 20-year-old claimed 5 for 20 against Scotland and 1 for 14 against Pakistan.

“A quarter-final for us” - Rashid Khan on Afghanistan's clash against New Zealand

While India are hoping for Afghanistan to beat New Zealand to improve their chances of qualification for the semi-finals, Afghanistan themselves could be in with a chance of finishing in the top two in the Group 2 points table. For that, though, they would have to defeat New Zealand by a comprehensive margin.

Following their thumping win over Scotland on Friday, India improved their net run rate significantly. They now have a better run rate than both New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference a couple of days back, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan described the match against New Zealand as nothing short of a quarter-final. He said:

“That (New Zealand match) could be a quarterfinal for us, as well. If we win, we know we have a good run rate so we could be the team to be in the semi-finals. So just to go out there, enjoy your skills, enjoy your cricket. As long as you are enjoying, I think there is (are) more chances you could perform.”

Rashid had an off day in Afghanistan’s previous match against India. He conceded 36 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket.

Edited by Samya Majumdar