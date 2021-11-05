T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand vs Namibia: Who won today's match?

New Zealand continued their winning run in T20 World Cup 2021, defeating Namibia by 52 runs in in Sharjah on Friday. The result lifted the Kiwis to second position in the Group 2 points table.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, New Zealand found themselves in a spot of bother at 87 for 4. However, Glenn Phillips (39* off 21) and James Neesham (35* off 23) featured in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 76 to lift New Zealand to 163. The duo added 67 runs in the last four overs as the Kiwis finished with a flourish.

Namibia made a solid start in their pursuit of 164, reaching 36 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen rotated the strike for the first five overs while finding the odd boundary.

In the last over of the powerplay, Van Lingen whacked Adam Milne for a four and a six. After slamming a back of a length delivery down the ground, he hoicked a slower ball over long-on for a maximum.

Van Lingen’s promising innings ended on 25 as he was bowled by Neesham after completely missing a slog across the line. Baard was then cleaned up for 21 by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. Baard also played across the line and paid the price as the ball snuck through at a slightly quicker pace.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi dented Namibia further. He sent opposition skipper Gerhard Erasmus back for just three as Namibia stumbled to 56 for 3 at the halfway stage.

Namibia's faint hopes of chasing down the target faded with the dismissal of David Wiese (16), who was trapped in front of the wickets by a length ball from Tim Southee. Zane Green (23) also fell to Southee as Namibia found themselves five down for 102. Trent Boult then helped himself to a couple of scalps as New Zealand cruised to victory.

Phillips, Neesham lift New Zealand to 163 for 4 after mid-innings wobble

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand got off to a confident start, with Martin Guptill looking in good touch again. However, he perished for 18 at the start of the fifth over, miscuing a delivery from David Wiese to mid-off. Daryl Mitchell (19) fell immediately after the powerplay, skying a leading edge off Bernard Scholtz.

New Zealand reached 62 for 2 at the halfway stage. Attempting to break the shackles, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson slog-swept Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton for a six and followed it up with a four past the bowler.

Williamson, however, was cleaned up by his opposite number Gerhard Erasmus for 28. He played on while attempting another slog sweep. Devon Conway was then run out for 17 going for a risky single as New Zealand began to wobble.

Phillips and Neesham rescued the Kiwis with some fine hitting. Phillips hammered a full toss from Erasmus over deep midwicket in the 17th over. Phillips and Neesham then combined to take 18 from the next over bowled by David Wiese.

Phillips first lofted one for six over deep extra cover, after which Neesham smacked a maximum over long-on. The over ended with a four guided between short third man and backward point.

18 came off the last over bowled by JJ Smit, which included four wide deliveries, and a six by Neesham that took the New Zealand total past 150.

New Zealand vs Namibia: Who won Player of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Phillips and Neesham played impressive cameos to bail New Zealand out of trouble. They were primarily responsible for taking the team total past 160. Neesham also got the wicket of van Lingen.

With the ball, pacer Southee stood out with figures of 2 for 15. He got the key scalp of Wiese. Boult also helped himself to a couple of wickets towards the closing stages of the match.

For Namibia, Erasmus was good with the ball, dismissing Williamson and conceding only 22 in his four overs.

Neesham was named Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

Edited by Arvind Sriram