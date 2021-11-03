T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Scotland: Who won today's match?

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill scored a blistering 93 off 56 as the Kiwis defeated Scotland by 16 runs in match number 32 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Guptill hit six fours and seven sixes during his innings as New Zealand posted 172 for 5 after being put into bat by Scotland.

Scotland put up a decent fight in the chase but never got close to threatening the target. They ended up on 156 for 5, which could have been far less but for Michael Leask's scintillating cameo of 42* in 20 balls. Leask hit three fours and three sixes to spoil the impressive figures of some New Zealand bowlers.

Earlier, the Scots had the Kiwis in a spot of bother at 52 for 3. However, Guptill and Glenn Phillips (33) lifted the side with a century stand. Guptill displayed good hitting form from the start. In the third over, Alasdair Evans sent down two short and wide deliveries, which the Kiwi opener crunched through the off-side for fours.

Scotland, however, hit back as Safyaan Sharif dismissed Daryl Mitchell (13) and Kane Williamson (0) in the fifth over of the innings. Mitchell was trapped leg before with a back of a length delivery that skidded on. The New Zealand skipper then tickled a ball down the leg to the keeper.

At the other end, Guptill became the second batter after Virat Kohli to hit 3000 T20I runs when he smacked Evans for a six over backward square leg. Scotland, however, sent back Devon Conway (1) cheaply to stay in the game. The New Zealand batter attempted to reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Mark Watt but only ended up gloving a catch to the keeper.

Guptill continued to attack the Scotland bowling and found good company from Phillips, who hung on at the other end. The New Zealand opener brought up his 50 off 35 balls by dispatching Chris Greaves over deep mid-wicket for a massive six. With the stroke, he also became the first cricketer to hit 150 sixes in T20Is.

Having got his eye in firmly, Guptill cleared the ropes four times between overs 15 and 17. The partnership between Guptill and Phillips ended in the penultimate over when the latter holed out to deep midwicket off Brad Wheal. Guptill fell seven short of a hundred when he chipped the next ball to long-on. The late strikes enabled Scotland to keep the Kiwis to under 180.

Quality New Zealand bowling too good for Scotland

Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner. Pic: Getty Images

Scotland began in impressive fashion in their pursuit of 173 as skipper Kyle Coetzer hit three well-timed fours in the first two overs. It was an attractive but brief stay as he chipped a slower ball from Trent Boult to mid-on, having scored 17.

Scotland only managed 28 in the first five overs. However, Matthew Cross stunned New Zealand by clobbering Adam Milne for five consecutive fours in the last over of the powerplay. After pulling two short balls with disdain, he drove the third ball past cover. The fourth ball was top-edged over the keeper while the fifth was sliced past gully.

George Munsey also got some momentum into his innings, hammering Ish Sodhi for two sixes. However, the leg-spinner sent back the Scotland opener for 22 as Munsey dragged a full toss to long-on, where Tim Southee took a brilliant sliding catch. At the halfway stage, Scotland were a decent 76 for 2.

In the first over after the break, Southee ended Cross’ knock by cleaning him up for 27 with a good length ball that nipped back off the seam. Calum MacLeod (12) was bowled by Boult, attempting a cheeky scoop shot.

Sodhi had his second when Richie Berrington (20) top-edged a ball that bounced a little extra and was caught by the keeper. Scotland lost half their side for 106 but Leask's brilliant cameo reduced the margin of defeat significantly.

New Zealand vs Scotland: Who won Player of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

New Zealand opener Guptill played a dominating knock. After the Kiwis lost three wickets inside seven overs, Guptill made sure that the Scotland bowlers could not put the batting side under pressure.

Boult (2/29) and Southee (1/24) struck key blows and kept the pressure on Scotland's batters. Sodhi also claimed two but was expensive.

For Scotland, Sharif hurt New Zealand early with his twin strikes while Watt was brilliant with his economy, ending with figures of 1 for 13. Leask played a blazing cameo - 42* off 20.

Guptill was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his excellent innings.

