T20 World Cup 2021: "Of course we miss MS Dhoni the finisher but India's making it work without him" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes that while India certainly misses MS Dhoni's finishing skills, the current players are still good enough to fill his shoes and take the team forward. He remarked that fans need to be patient and trust in the skills of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Aakash Chopra's comments came in a reply to a fan's question on his YouTube channel. He was asked whether India, being a top-heavy team, needed someone like the Chennai Super Kings skipper in the lower order.

The cricketer-turned-commentator replied that MS Dhoni is a "once in a generation finisher" who can't be replaced easily. He also said India have made things work without him while building a brilliant T20 record since his retirement as well.

Aakash Chopra said:

"Your point is valid because MS Dhoni is not only India's [best] but the all-time best finisher. So if there's such a big finisher you'll surely miss him. But this team has worked without him, worked well, and has done brilliantly too. So I will not say India lost because they didn't have Dhoni or a Dhoni-like finisher. Dhoni-like finisher comes once in a generation. India is playing cricket for 50 years we only had one such finisher. So if we don't have someone like him now, it's okay, let's move ahead."

Aakash Chopra added:

Virat Kohli finishes the innings, Rohit does it, Hardik has been doing it so let's be a little more patient. Of course, we miss MS Dhoni the finisher but India's making it work without him and has maintained a good record as well."

India's dependence on the top order has once again become the subject of debate after Virat Kohli's men lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their first T20 World Cup 2021 game. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to provide India with a good start as they ended up with a competitive yet sub-par total of 151. Pakistan chased it down with 13 balls to spare.

"Bringing Ishan will disturb the whole batting order" - Aakash Chopra

In the video, Aakash Chopra also expressed his apprehension with the calls of Ishan Kishan replacing Hardik Pandya in the batting order.

He said this step will disturb the whole batting order and display distrust in team selection, while also going against the squad's philosophy for the T20 World Cup.

Aakash Chopra explained:

"I won't do it because if you think of Ishan in place of Hardik, where will Hardik bat? Ishan will have to bat at the top of the order and open alongside Rohit. You'll send KL Rahul at No.4 then Pant at 5 and SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) at 6? I mean, does it really makes sense? Not for me. And if we start making so many changes after just one defeat then this means we had zero trust in our selection."

Aakash Chopra added:

"Bringing Ishan will disturb the whole batting order and your philosophy with which you started the World Cup won't remain the same anymore. Rohit and Rahul won't be the openers anymore and why not? Because they got out once? I disagree. I think Hardik Pandya should play against New Zealand."

India will lock horns with Kane Williamson's team on Sunday, starting at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai.

