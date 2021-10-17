T20 World Cup 2021, Oman (OMN) vs Papua New Guinea (PNG): Who won today’s match? 

Oman thrashed Papua New Guinea by ten wickets in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Oman restricted Papua New Guinea to 129 -9 in a Group B clash in Round 1. Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood led from the front with figures of 4 for 20. Openers Jatinder Singh (73 not out off 42) and Aqib Ilyas (50 not out off 43) then completed the demolition job as Oman raced home in 13.4 overs.

Oman made a dominating start in their chase of 130, reaching 46 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. Jatinder and Aqib looked in no trouble at all against the Papua New Guinea bowlers.

The Oman opening duo combined to smash Nosaina Pokana for two fours in the fifth over. A short ball was spanked past the mid-on fielder, while a slower ball was dispatched to the midwicket boundary. The powerplay ended with Jatinder finding two more fours off Kabua Morea. The first was punched through cover, and the second edged to the thirdman boundary.

Aqib took on leg-spinner Charles Amini in the eighth over. After clubbing a short ball over wide long-on for a maximum, he whacked one to the square leg boundary. A spectacular effort from Lega Siaka almost gave Papua New Guinea the first breakthrough. He jumped to catch a pull off Jatinder, but in his attempt to release the ball, his foot touched the ropes.

Oman raced to 88 for no loss at the halfway stage, making the result a mere formality. Papua New Guinea had a chance to break the stand, but a simple catch of Ilyas off Siaka’s bowling was dropped at long-on. There was more luck for Aqib, as he was caught off a high no-ball from Damien Ravu.

Jatinder slammed the free hit, which was a full toss, for a six to bring up his half-century. The next delivery was whacked for four. After Aqib brought up his fifty, Jatinder finished off the match in style, walloping Amini for a maximum.

Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood (4/20) claimed three wickets in one over to restrict Papua New Guinea to 129 for 9.

Papua New Guinea were in a spot of bother at 102 for 4. Maqsood exacerbated matters for the batting side, dismissing Norman Vanua, Sese Bau and Kiplin Doriga in the 16th over of the innings. Maqsood, a left-arm spinner, cleaned up Vanua (1) by beating him with loop and turn. Bau (13)'s reverse-sweep found short third man, while Doriga (0)'s leading edge found the fielder at point.

Maqsood got his fourth wicket courtesy a brilliant catch by Mohammad Nadeem at long-on. Damien Ravu (1) struck one hard, but Nadeem timed his leap to perfection near the boundary to hold on to the chance.

Papua New Guinea got off to a disastrous start, losing both their openers for ducks. Tony Ura was cleaned up by Bilal Khan, inside edging an inswinging delivery onto his stumps. Lega Siaka also chopped on, trying to pull a short ball from Kaleemullah.

Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala (56) and Charles Amini (37) then featured in an impressive third-wicket stand of 79. Amini crunched two fours off Bilal in the third over, while Vala slammed Kaleemullah for a couple of boundaries in the next.

The last over of the powerplay was bowled by Mohammad Nadeem. Amini flicked him for a six off his pads, and pulled one for four. Vala's innings also featured a couple of sixes after he settled down. The partnership ended courtesy a run out when Amini was sent back and Nadeem scored a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

Vala reached his half-century with a six off Maqsood. He was dismissed soon after, for 56, mistiming Kaleemullah towards long-on. Papua New Guinea’s innings derailed rather quickly after that.

OMN vs PNG: Who won Player of the Match in today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Maqsood stood out for Oman with four scalps. His three wickets in an over sank Papua New Guinea. Bilal and Kaleemullah also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In their chase, Oman's openers excelled, with Jatinder smashing an unbeaten 73 and Aqib 50*. For Papua New Guinea, their captain Vala contributed 56 and Amini 37.

Maqsood was named the Player of the Match for his superb spell.

