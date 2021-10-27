T20 World Cup 2021: "Only India can explain why they did not select Chahal and why they benched Ashwin" - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has explained why India's bowling struggled in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In Butt's view, teams need pacers who can bowl quick or spinners of supreme quality to succeed in conditions like Dubai. He believes India have a good bunch of bowlers but they are not the best suited to the playing conditions.

"India have a good pool of players but in conditions like Dubai, you ought to have people who can bowl 140+," Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel. "You need to have 2-3 options. Medium pacers are not successful here. You need to have perfect spinners or pacers who can clock 140+ consistently unless they are all-rounders. India have quick bowlers but they didn't select them. And it is not just 140 kmph, it should be quicker as well."

Citing examples of Australia and Afghanistan's bowling attacks at the T20 World Cup 2021, Butt added:

"Australia have three solid pacers. Afghanistan have three excellent spinners. India have Ashwin and Jadeja. Only India can explain why they did not select Chahal and why they benched Ashwin."

India should go with Shardul Thakur in their next T20 World Cup match if Hardik Pandya is unfit: Salman Butt

Hardik Pandya was not at his best in the T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan

During a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt was asked if India should consider dropping Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the match against New Zealand. Both players failed to impress in the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan, besides which Hardik also suffered an injury.

Replying to that query, Salman Butt said:

"If they are unfit, then India should go with Shardul Thakur. Shardul Thakur has a habit of taking wickets at regular intervals. He also has the capacity to score runs. He batted brilliantly in England. So I think he can play. Chahar, if he is in the squad, is also a good option. He was in the CSK team. I think he is good enough to bowl. These two players can bat well also."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India will play their next T20 World Cup match against New Zealand this Sunday in Dubai. As per reports, Hardik Pandya is available to play. It will be interesting to see if India make any changes to their playing XI.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee