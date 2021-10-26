T20 World Cup 2021: "Pakistan have come to T20 WC with full of confidence" - New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson believes the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team has entered the T20 World Cup 2021 with 'full confidence'. The 31-year-old said that Pakistan's comprehensive victory over India highlighted why the Men in Green are one of the favorites to win the T20 title this year.

Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam starred against India as Pakistan beat the Men in Blue with a 10-wicket victory in Dubai. The 2009 T20 WC champions put on a stellar show to defeat their arch-rivals India for the first time in the history of the tournament.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was impressed by Pakistan's performance against India and reckoned that the Babar Azam-led side have come to the competition high on confidence. Speaking during a pre-match press conference as per the ICC, Williamson said:

"Yeah, I mean, it was a fantastic performance. I think Pakistan have come to the T20 World Cup full of confidence, having played in these conditions more than most. They certainly put it on the show last night and showed why they're one of the favorites in the competition."

The Black Caps will face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 match in Sharjah today.

"It was a real shame that it wasn't able to go ahead" - Williamson on New Zealand's cancelled tour of Pakistan

Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is hoping the Pakistan squad will not hold any grudges against them for abandoning the tour in September this year.

The Black Caps' withdrawal due to security threats also prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to forfeit their men’s and women’s tours of Pakistan. While expressing his disappointment over the situation, Williamson cited that it was a real shame that the tour didn't go ahead and said:

"It was a really disappointing situation. I know the team that was there was very much looking forward to the occasion and playing cricket over in Pakistan. It was a real shame that it wasn't able to go ahead."

The Kiwi skipper also underlined the fact that there are good relations between the two teams. Williamson also mentioned that the World Cup encounter will be played in the right spirit.

"But there are also a lot of good relations within the two teams. Over the years, they've played a lot against each other and a number of players have played against each other as well. I'm sure it'll be played in the right spirit but no doubt Pakistan will be well supported, as they always are here in the UAE."

New Zealand and Pakistan will today go head-to-head against each other in what could be a high-octane encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

