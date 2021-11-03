T20 World Cup 2021: "Play the safe way and Afghanistan can beat them"- Michael Vaughan sends a message to India

Michael Vaughan believes Afghanistan can defeat India tonight in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 if Virat Kohli's men play with their traditional approach again.

In Vaughan's opinion, India need to play aggressive cricket, especially in the batting department. The former England captain added that the Men in Blue could be back in the race to the semifinals if they register a convincing win against Afghanistan.

"Big day for #India. Play the safe way and #Afghanistan can beat them .. Go for it and attack more with the Bat & they win and are back in with a sniff of making the semis," Michael Vaughan tweeted ahead of tonight's India vs Afghanistan match.

India will be in a do-or-die situation tonight in Abu Dhabi. The inaugural T20 World Cup winners lost their first two games of the Super 12 stage against Pakistan and New Zealand. India now need to win their remaining three matches by good margins and hope some other results go their way to stay alive in the competition.

Afghanistan have never defeated India in T20 internationals before

Virat Kohli will be the player to watch out for in the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match

History favors India heading into the big match against Afghanistan. The two Asian teams have crossed swords twice at the ICC T20 World Cup before. The Men in Blue emerged victorious on both occasions.

Interestingly, the Indian cricket team has never played a T20I match against Afghanistan outside the T20 World Cup. So the Virat Kohli-led outfit will start as the favorites to win tonight.

However, looking at the recent performances of both nations, it would not be wrong to say that India will face a stiff challenge tonight.

Edited by Diptanil Roy