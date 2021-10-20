T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs. Oman match

Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday to stay alive in the 2021 T20 World Cup after a shock defeat to Scotland in their opening group stage match. A half-century from Mohammad Naim and an all-round show from Shakib al Hasan propelled Bangladesh to their first win of the tournament.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh were bowled out for 153. Opener Naim, brought into the playing XI in place of Soumya Sarkar, hit a fine 50-ball knock of 64 runs while Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with a quick 42. Shakib hit six boundaries in his 29-ball knock, before being run out.

Captain Mahmudullah gave Bangladesh the boost they needed at the death, with a 10-ball knock of 17 runs. Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt shone with the ball for Oman, picking three wickets each while Kaleemullah scalped two.

Oman threatened to upset the Tigers, with Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati playing well but eventually falling short.

Jatinder Singh, who played brilliantly in Oman's opening day win over Papua New Guinea (PNG), hit 40 off 33 before being dismissed by Shakib al Hasan while Prajapati was caught behind off Mustafizur Rahman.

Mustafizur Rahman was Bangladesh's best bowler on the night, as he picked four wickets for 36 runs. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan claimed three for 28 and was named the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics.

T20 World Cup 2021 group stage points table

Before Bangladesh's win over Oman, Scotland boosted their chances for a spot in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage with a narrow win over PNG.

Richie Berrington hit a 49-ball knock of 70 runs as Scotland posted 165/9. Kabu Morea picked four wickets while Chad Soper claimed three for PNG. However, Scotland's bowlers ran through PNG's batting order, leaving them reeling at 67/6.

Norman Vanua hit a fighting 47 off 37 deliveries, with some support from wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga (18) and Soper (16), to take PNG to a closer finish than expected. However, they eventually fell short by 17 runs.

Scotland are now on top of Group B with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.575. Oman and Bangladesh are tied on two points each but Oman are in second place due to a superior NRR.

Oman's NRR is 0.613 while Bangladesh now have their NRR at 0.500.

PNG, with two defeats in two matches, have been knocked out of contention to reach the T20 World Cup Super 12s. Bangladesh will now face PNG in their final match while Scotland will take on Oman, with neither of their spots in the Super 12s guaranteed yet.

On Wednesday, Namibia will take on Netherlands while Sri Lanka and Ireland will go head-to-head in a clash at the top of the Group A table.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar