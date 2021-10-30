T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Afghanistan match

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets on Friday to make it three wins in the same number of matches in their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign so far.

A Babar Azam half-century set the platform for Pakistan's chase of 148 before Asif Ali smashed four sixes off the penultimate over of the match to finish the game in style for his team.

Despite losing openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad in the first three overs, Afghanistan started quick with the bat.

They kept looking to attack but Pakistan kept striking at frequent intervals before captain Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib put on a 71-run stand to lead Afghanistan to a total of 147/6.

Afghanistan, who had won their opening match in the T20 World Cup, started well with the ball, getting the wicket of in-form opener Mohammad Rizwan in the third over, courtesy of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. However, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman put on a 63-run stand as Pakistan looked to run away with the match.

Afghanistan's spinners brought them back into the match, with Nabi getting Zaman out for 30 (25). Mohammad Hafeez soon departed for 10 as Rashid Khan claimed his first scalp of the night.

Babar Azam went on to hit his second half-century of the tournament before being cleaned up by Rashid for his second wicket. When Shoaib Malik fell to Naveen-ul-Haq in the 18th over, it seemed that the match was headed for a close finish.

However, Asif Ali, picking up from where he left off in their last match, smashed Karim Janat for four sixes off the very next over to take Pakistan over the line with an over to spare.

India's position in the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

Pakistan's win over Afghanistan saw them stay on top of the T20 World Cup Super 12s Group 2 table with six points. Afghanistan are still second with two points while Namibia are third with as many points but behind the Afghans on Net Run Rate.

New Zealand stay fourth, while India are fifth on the table. Scotland remain at the bottom of the group with two defeats in two matches.

In the other match, defending T20 World Cup champions West Indies won their first match of the tournament beating Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller.

The win saw them move off the bottom of the Group 1 table in the Super 12 to fifth, with Bangladesh now occupying the bottom spot.

England continue to lead the table, with Australia at second, followed by South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar