T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Namibia match

Pakistan beat Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday to become the first team to qualify for the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (70) both scored half-centuries while Mohammad Hafeez smashed an unbeaten 32 off 16 to power Pakistan to 189/2.

Namibia put up a brave fight, led by Craig Williams' 37-ball 40 and David Wiese's unbeaten 30-ball 43, but were restricted to 144/5.

Namibia had started well with the ball too, with Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit making life difficult for Pakistan's openers. But Babar Azam eventually took control and gave Pakistan the momentum they needed.

Babar and Fakhar Zaman fell in quick succession, but Rizwan and Hafeez put Namibia to the sword at the death with some fabulous hitting.

Rizwan hit four sixes and eight boundaries in this 50-ball knock, while Hafeez hit five boundaries.

In an earlier match in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1, South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets.

Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi were all on song as the Tigers were bowled out for 84.

Despite losing some wickets, South Africa cruised to the target in under 14 overs to give their Net Run Rate (NRR) a major boost.

India's position in the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

India, who are yet to win a match at the T20 World Cup so far, remain fifth in the T20 World Cup standings. In the Super 12 Group 2 table, Pakistan consolidated their position on top, while Afghanistan remain in second place.

New Zealand are third, while Namibia stay fourth after the loss against Pakistan.

Scotland are still bottom of the group and are also yet to open their account in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

In Group 1, England remain on top, with four wins in as many matches. South Africa are second, with three wins.

Australia are third with two wins in three matches, while Sri Lanka are fourth. West Indies and Bangladesh follow in fifth and sixth.

On Wednesday, New Zealand will take on Scotland while India will face Afghanistan.

Edited by Aditya Singh