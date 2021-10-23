T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match

Namibia stunned Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2021 group stage to knock them out and seal a spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's bowling attack blew the Netherlands out of the park as they topped Group A on Friday.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara took three wickets apiece while Maheesh Theekshana claimed two as Sri Lanka bowled the Netherlands out for a paltry 44.

The spin duo of Hasaranga and Theekshana had the Netherlands on the mat at 40/7. Kumara bowled a three-wicket maiden to end the Netherlands' tortured stay at the crease.

Dushmantha Chameera also chipped in with a wicket.

Opener Kusal Perera then made short work of the chase with an unbeaten 33 off 24 as the Lankans won with more than 12 overs to spare.

They put up a dominant performance in the group stage, topping Group A with three wins off three matches.

T20 World Cup 2021 group stage final points table

Earlier in the day, Namibia held Ireland to 125/8 before chasing down the target with eight wickets and nine balls to spare.

David Wiese, Namibia's hero against the Netherlands, was once again the star with bowling figures of 2/22 and an unbeaten 28 off 14. Captain Gerhard Erasmus also helped anchor the chase with his 49-ball 53.

Namibia finished second in Group A in the T20 World Cup group stage.

Scotland topped the table in Group B, while Bangladesh finished second.

So in the T20 World Cup Super 12s, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group 1, with Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies.

Scotland and Namibia, meanwhile, have been pitted against India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

The Super 12s begin on Saturday, with Australia taking on South Africa in the first game and England taking on the West Indies in the second.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off in the first game on Sunday. The second game will see the heated rivalry between India and Pakistan resume on the world stage.

Edited by Aditya Singh