T20 World Cup 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin reveals inspirational message from 2017 after surprise selection

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that an inspirational message he wrote in 2017 helped him stay positive through tough times. Ashwin, who was dropped from the white-ball squads four years ago, made a surprise comeback after being named in the 15-man Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Ashwin was picked over leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom were part of the limited-overs squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July. On Wednesday, the off-spinner took to Twitter to share an image of his wall with an inspirational message, which read:

“Every tunnel has light at the end of it. But only those in the tunnel who believe in the light will live to see it.”

While sharing the image on Twitter, Ashwin stated:

“2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life. Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now. #t20worldcup2021.”

Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now.🙏 #t20worldcup2021 pic.twitter.com/O0L3y6OBLl — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 8, 2021

Ashwin is currently in England as part of the Test squad for the five-match series. He has not featured in any of the four matches so far, with Ravindra Jadeja being chosen as the lone spinner. India are leading the series 2-1, having registered wins at Lord’s and The Oval.

Good to have Ashwin back in the team: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has backed the BCCI’s decision to recall Ashwin to the squad for the T20 World Cup. He also hailed the move to name MS Dhoni as the mentor of the squad.

Reacting to the squad announcement, Raina took to Twitter and wrote:

“All the very best to #TeamIndia on the upcoming T20 World Cup, the selected squad looks very balanced. Good to have @ashwinravi99 back in the team, and a fabulous decision by @bcci to have the man himself @msdhoni bhai as the mentor.”

💬 💬 Mr. @msdhoni will join #TeamIndia for the upcoming #T20WorldCup as a mentor.



The announcement from Mr. @JayShah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, which made the entire nation happy.👍 pic.twitter.com/2IaCynLT8J — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Ashwin last played a T20I for India against the West Indies at Kingston in July 2017. He had figures of 0 for 39 from four overs as the Windies chased down a target of 191 with nine wickets in hand.

The experienced off-spinner has claimed 52 wickets in 46 T20Is at a strike rate of 19.70 and an economy rate of 6.97.

