T20 World Cup 2021: “Really surprising that we have taken only 2 wickets so far”- Harbhajan Singh disappointed with India’s ineffective bowling

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has admitted that the lack of bite in India’s bowling in the T20 World Cup 2021 has been both surprising and disappointing. Jasprit Bumrah is the only India bowler to have taken a wicket in the tournament so far.

Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets in their opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Kohli and co. then went down to the Kiwis by eight wickets, with Bumrah dismissing the New Zealand openers.

Discussing India’s lacklustre bowling performance, Harbhajan said that the team has players who can deliver, but somehow they haven’t been able to do the job. Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of the India-Afghanistan clash, Harbhajan said:

“It’s really surprising that we have taken only two wickets so far in the two matches that we have played. I am disappointed with the bowling performance. We have bowlers who can deliver better than what they have done. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami needs to step up. Batters are playing Varun Chakravarthy carefully but we have to find a way to get wickets."

On Chakravarthy's struggles, Harbhajan pointed out:

"If the batters are not taking chances against Chakravarthy, India can have one extra fielder inside to stop the runs. If that happens, batters might be forced to take risks. Otherwise, how will we take wickets?"

Chakravarthy has registered figures of 0 for 33 and 0 for 23 in the two games so far.

Indian bowlers haven’t shown wicket-taking intent: Harbhajan Singh

Asked what is ailing India’s bowling in the T20 World Cup, Harbhajan pointed out to the lack of wicket-taking intent.

He also stated that India’s line and length as well as their body language needs corrections. The 41-year-old went on to explain:

“India’s line and length is a bit back. They need to pitch it a little further to get wickets. India need to have slips in place as well. When Varun Chakravarthy came on to bowl, there was no slip. They haven’t shown wicket-taking intent and they need to improve their body language as well. With this body language, it is difficult to win.”

The Kolkata Knight Riders spinner urged the Indian team not to give up hopes if they don’t get wickets in the powerplay. He asserted:

“You cannot give up if you don’t claim wickets in the first six overs. Bowling sides have won after being on the back foot for 15-16 overs on the back of one great performance. That self-belief is missing in India and, to get that back, you need some magic on the field.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India need to beat Afghanistan by a massive margin in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to keep their slim hopes of progressing to the semi-finals alive.

Edited by Samya Majumdar