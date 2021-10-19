T20 World Cup 2021: Richie Berrington age, hometown & T20 stats

Scotland top-order batter Richie Berrington caught the eye of fans on Tuesday with a brilliant knock against PNG in the fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Berrington is a right-handed batter who came out to bat at No. 4 against Papua New Guinea and amassed 70 runs off 49 balls at a strike rate of 142.86. His knock included six boundaries and three maximums. Berrington, alongside wicket-keeper batter Matthew Cross, stitched a 92-run partnership to help the Scottish side finish with a score of 165/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Richie Berrington's 70 takes Scotland to 165/9 - their highest ever T20 World Cup score. Papua New Guinea made a great comeback in the death overs. Richie Berrington's 70 takes Scotland to 165/9 - their highest ever T20 World Cup score. Papua New Guinea made a great comeback in the death overs.

Richie Berrington is a part-time right-handed fast bowler who can chip in with a couple of overs when needed.

Richie Berrington Age

Richie Berrington was born on April 3, 1987. He is 34 years and 199 days old (as of October 19th, 2021)

Richie Berrington Hometown

Richie was born in Pretoria, South Africa. But he moved to Scotland during his early childhood days. Thus, he represents the Scotland National Cricket Team at the international level.

Richie Berrington T20 Stats

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda #Scotland #T20WorldCup A superb 70 from Richie Berrington and a decent 45 from Matthew Cross help 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 post a competitive total of 165 at the end of 20 overs 🙌Who is winning it from here? 🤔📸 T20 World Cup #PapuaNewGuinea A superb 70 from Richie Berrington and a decent 45 from Matthew Cross help 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 post a competitive total of 165 at the end of 20 overs 🙌Who is winning it from here? 🤔📸 T20 World Cup#PapuaNewGuinea #Scotland #T20WorldCup https://t.co/pQNV9c42PW

Richie Berrington made his T20 debut with Scotland on August 2nd, 2008. It was a match against Ireland during the 2008 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont, Belfast. With the bat, Richie scored 17 runs off 23 balls at a strike of 73.91.

He started his career as a pure batter and thus didn't bowl much during his early career.

Also Read

Overall, Richie Berrington has scored 2055 runs in 81 innings at a strike rate of 126.22. He has notched up nine half-centuries and a century since his debut in 2008, with 100 being his best score in the shortest format of the game.

The 34-year-old has picked up 35 wickets with his right-arm pace bowling.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee