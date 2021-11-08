T20 World Cup 2021: "Rohit and I will always be leaders in the group" - Virat Kohli ahead of his last match as T20I captain

Indian captain Virat Kohli will relinquish his duties as T20I captain after the game against Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. However, Kohli stated that he alongside vice-captain Rohit Sharma, will continue to be the leaders inside the dressing room.

"I've been immensely proud of the team and thankful for the opportunity to lead the format for so many years. Now, it's time for the next lot to take this team forward. Rohit is here obviously. He is overlooking things for a while now and we'll always be the leaders in the dressing room."

Virat Kohli had announced at the start of the T20 World Cup that he will step down as the captain at the end of the tournament. However, he will continue to play the shortest format purely as a batsman.

The talismanic cricketer took charge of the Indian team in the shortest format in 2017 and has taken Indian cricket to unprecedented heights. Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude for being able to lead the team. The 33-year-old asserted that he wants to concentrate more in longer formats going forward and said:

"It's been an honour for me. I was given the opportunity and I've tried to do my best. As I've said before, it's also time for me to create some space and prioritize moving forward. Unfortunately, the shortest format of the way has to give way to the longer formats. I've been immensely proud of the team and thankful for the opportunity to lead the format for so many years."

Virat Kohli has led India in 49 T20Is, winning 29 of those encounters. He is the second Indian on the list of most T20I wins behind MS Dhoni, who has led India to 42 wins in the shortest format.

India, who play their last T20 World Cup fixture against minnows Namibia, will hope to sign off on a high at the end of their tournament. The Men in Blues, who opted to bowl first, have made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Rahul Chahar in the place of Varun Chakravarthy.

