T20 World Cup 2021: “Don’t expect international cricketers to react this way” - Salman Butt disappointed with Sehwag, Gambhir tweets after Pakistan win

Salman Butt has expressed disappointment at tweets shared by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir following India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 match on Sunday.

After India went down to Pakistan by 10 wickets in Dubai, both Sehwag and Gambhir put out tweets, criticizing those bursting crackers in India to “celebrate Pakistan’s victory”.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt lamented the reactions of the two former Indian cricketers, stating better was expected of "such renowned sportspersons". The former Pakistan skipper stated:

“You don’t expect international cricketers to react this way. They have played the game for so long and were such renowned sportspersons. These are the people who are expected to make people understand. If they react in such a way, then obviously people around them will think what they are saying is right.”

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai

The 37-year-old pointed out that famous personalities like Sehwag and Gambhir need to be all the more careful about what they say and write because people they have such huge fan following. He elaborated:

“Cricketers like them need to be careful about what they write because they have so many followers. People listen to them and what they say and do has an impact on them. They should be the people doing the best talk, giving the best speech, promoting peace and harmony. These should not talk about things that are not suitable.”

Butt further recalled an instance when the PCB set off firecrackers in 2004 even after India won the ODI series. He revealed:

“When India were playing the ODI series in Pakistan (in 2004), PCB had arranged for firecrackers for the last match. The series was tied at 2-2. The firecrackers were set off even after India won the series, which was a great gesture from PCB. This is what sportsman spirit is.”

There were extreme reactions in India after they lost their first-ever World Cup match against Pakistan. While online abuse was hurled at Mohammed Shami, Indian captain Virat Kohli was also trolled.

Tendulkar, Sehwag condemn abuse of Shami after India's defeat to Pakistan

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt When we support #TeamIndia , we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India. When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India.

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan rallied behind Mohammed Shami after he was subjected to online abuse following India’s 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan.

Tendulkar tweeted read:

"When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India."

Sehwag wrote:

"The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.”

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa. The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.

Ironically, while the Indian cricketers took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement ahead of the Pakistan clash, there has been no word from them over the online attack on one of their own players.

Edited by Samya Majumdar